Mardi Gras is theme for chamber banquet

The Durant Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Saturday evening at the Choctaw Events Center. The Mardi Gras Masquerade-themed event featured bright and flashy decor reminiscent of New Orleans’ most-famous party. A fortune teller and other performers entertained guests through the evening prior to the awards ceremony and a silent auction was also featured.

Chamber of Commerce members, business and industry owners and leaders, as well as dignitaries such as Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman, Senator Josh Breechen and state Representative Dustin Roberts dined with guests on entrées with a Cajun flair, like Shrimp Etouffee, red beans and rice, salmon and spicy crab cakes.

Outgoing Chamber President Bert Davison passed the gavel to incoming president James Dry, who spoke and presented awards.

Following the dinner, the awards ceremony began with Durant High School teacher Jon Hazell receiving recognition as this year’s selection as Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year. Hazell gave a brief speech before the honorees were awarded.

The award for large business of the year was presented to The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and People First Industries received the accolade for small business of the year.

The Dean Samuel Spirit Award was presented to two recipients, Alvina Ralls and Jeremiah Lynch, with the volunteer of the year awarded to Jake Nichols.

Before closing the ceremony, three recipients were inducted into the COC’s Hall of Fame. Sharon Robinson, Billy Marr and John Massey were honored for their long standing relationships with the community and the Chamber of Commerce. Massey was unable to attend the banquet. Bert Davison, president of First United Bank, accepted the award on Massey’s behalf.

Following the awards ceremony, guests enjoyed dancing and games to round out this year’s successful and memorable event.

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.

