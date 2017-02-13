Annual food drive very successful

Red River Ford and United Way thank the community for supporting the less fortunate in the county by participating in the 9th Annual Red River Ford United Way Food Drive. This event helps stock the local food banks for the holiday season and also assists them in funding their operations throughout the year.

They are pleased to announce this year they have raised 26,566 pounds of food and $15,500. The food items and monies will help support Families Feeding Families, Hands of Hope, the Salvation Army and St. Catherine’s Food Bank. This brings the total amount raised during the past nine years to more than 125 tons of food and more than $65,000.

Red River Ford and United Way want to thank the many partners such as Big Lots, Cardinal Glass, CMC Metals, the Durant and Rock Creek schools, Southeastern Oklahoma State University and many others. Special recognition was given this year to Kiamichi Technology Center for raising the most pounds of food.

The Red River Ford Driving Out Hunger Ride and Drive will be Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the dealership. For each test drive, $20 will be donated to the local food banks. The goal is to raise $6,000 this year.

