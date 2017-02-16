Boys, Girls Club buys building

The 100-plus-year-old former Durant Middle School which has housed the Boys and Girls Club for several years, has been the property of Durant Independent School District.

It’s now in the hands of the Boys and Girls Club after being sold to the organization on a lease-purchase from DISD.

Durant Schools Superintendent Duane Merideth was on hand as well as city dignitaries and the Board of the Boys and Girls Club as Executive Director Larry Long announced the deal to the students after school.

The old school gym sounded like a basketball game was going on as the kids screamed with excitement at hearing their home is now permanent.

The facility was appraised at $800,000 with several people and organizations interested in the building over the years.

The nearly 200 kids screamed again with excitement as Long told the kids that the gym will soon get heat as well as air conditioning.

The building is more than 73,000 square feet with the Club utilizing a little more than half.

Long said other non-profits may have uses or ideas for the other space. They can call him at (580) 579-2423.

He said, “A lot of people looked and wanted the building. We are fortunate we got it.”

He thanked Superintendent Merideth for his help in securing the property and helping with the deal. He said DISD had always felt the Boys and Girls Club was the perfect home for them.

Merideth said, “They are on a lease-purchase for $150,000. They put down $50,000 and we will invoice them each year for the next 10 years. There’s no interest involved. It’s a straight $150,000, as is.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant provides a great service in that children aren’t home alone, unsupervised while parents work.

The Boys and Girls Club after-school program gives them great fellowship and fun as well.

Merideth said, “I was telling the kids, we are in the business of kids, the business of children. They mean so much to us. That’s why we did what we did. The kids can come to a safe place in the afternoon after school. They get fed. They get help with lessons, along with lessons outside of school as well. It’s a safe haven for them.Their parents are at work and they need this service. They can continue to work knowing their children are safe. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Larry Long, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durant speaks to his students Wednesday afternoon. He informed the kids that they own the building and will be making improvements on the facility. The kids were excited at the news of the Boys and Girls Club having a permanent home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Long-kids.jpg Larry Long, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durant speaks to his students Wednesday afternoon. He informed the kids that they own the building and will be making improvements on the facility. The kids were excited at the news of the Boys and Girls Club having a permanent home. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat