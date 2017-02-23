Fundraiser held for Dorothy Dixon

Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer can be devastating from the first moment you are told you have it.

The treatments can make a person sick as a dog.

It’s times like this, friends, family and co-workers make the difference between bitter confusion and faith to continue on. Dorothy Dixon continues on every day as she carries that diagnosis with her everywhere.

She’s the Administrative Assistant for County Commissioner District 1 Ron Boyer. She keeps his “shop” running smoothly, according to Boyer.

Dorothy may have slowed down a bit, but she hasn’t stopped. She fully plans to return to work for Boyer.

A fundraiser was held Thursday for Dorothy by co-workers and friends who love her.

The Bryan County Clerk’s Office and Tammy Reynolds put the chili fundraiser part in motion while the family coordinated the silent auction.

Great chili was served at the Community Building at the Fairgrounds.

Burr DaVault of Mead, Dorothy’s brother, said about the fundraiser, “I think it’s pretty nice. It’s all I can say.”

Sharron DaVault said, “I think it’s awesome. These people of Durant have contributed so many wonderful things. It shows you how committed the people are in the community.”

A family member can be at a loss for words when shown the compassion people have for others.

That happened Thursday.

“She’s my cousin. It’s hard to know what to say,” was all a cousin could say.

The fundraiser was a silent auction as well as an award presentation dinner.

Boyer said, “For 20 years Dorothy has been employed with the county and never had an injury. This is a safety achievement. The end of this year makes 20 years.”

William Dixon, her husband said, “It’s wonderful. I really liked it. The county has helped tremendously. Oh Lord, this is a blessing. This helps us get back and forth to the hospital. They fly her, not me. They pay hers but I have to pay mine. Then we have a hotel to pay for. We appreciate everything.”

Boyer nominated her for the award, and ACCO sent a representative and plaque for presentation to her.

Dale Frech, with the Association of County Commissioners was on hand and said, “Absolutely marvelous is how I’d describe how people of this area have come together for Dorothy.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or [email protected]

Dorothy Dixon was presented a safety award from ACCO. She is County Commissioner Ron Boyer’s Administrative Assistant. Left to right, Dale Frech with ACCO, William Dixon-her husband, Dorothy Dixon and Commissioner Ron Boyer at her fundraiser Thursday afternoon. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_2407DixonBest-2.jpg Dorothy Dixon was presented a safety award from ACCO. She is County Commissioner Ron Boyer’s Administrative Assistant. Left to right, Dale Frech with ACCO, William Dixon-her husband, Dorothy Dixon and Commissioner Ron Boyer at her fundraiser Thursday afternoon. Dorothy’s brother Burr DaVault of Mead visits with her at her fundraiser Thursday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_brother-2.jpg Dorothy’s brother Burr DaVault of Mead visits with her at her fundraiser Thursday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.

Pancreatic cancer causes huge expenses