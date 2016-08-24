Highways closed after fatal crash

The north and southbound lanes of Highway 69/75 were closed Wednesday afternoon after a southbound semi truck crashed into the Highway 22 overpass at Caddo, killing the driver. Highway 22 was closed as well. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the truck was transporting sulphuric acid and the spill has been contained. The highways were closed through Wednesday evening.

