Tractors driven to school

Two Calera freshman were so excited about the news of the new high school, they drove their John Deere tractors to school. When most kids were excited to be out of school at 3:30, 14 year old Layne Carter and 14 year old Carter Cayton were gearing up to mow.

Gerald Parks, Calera Superintendent, said, “They both drove to school and parked right behind my office.”

Calera residents voted Tuesday to build a new high school. Park said, “They called and asked me if they could mow, ‘of course,’ I said.”

Though not related, Carter is the name they both share. One it’s a first name, one it’s a family name. Carter Cayton said, “I’m just doing what I can to help out, they’re going to help me get my education and everything.”

They are driving big huge machines that are made to do big jobs. They will mow where the new high school complex will be.

Cayton said, “I’m driving a John Deere 6330 with a bat wing.”

Layne Carter said, “I’m on a John Deere too, a 6115R with a bat wing too, but mine’s a bigger tractor.”

If you drive by the old Calera cemetery, took to the south and you’ll see the freshly mowed area where Calera High School will stand when these two boys are juniors.

Layne Carter and Carter Cayton, both 14, drove their John Deere tractors to school. They brush hogged the area where the new high school will be located. When asked why they wanted to mow, they both said they are “excited about the new school.” http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Untitled-1.jpg Layne Carter and Carter Cayton, both 14, drove their John Deere tractors to school. They brush hogged the area where the new high school will be located. When asked why they wanted to mow, they both said they are “excited about the new school.” Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

