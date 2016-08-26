Howell retires from Democrat

Many people retire with 30 years service to their employer.

Paula Howell is retiring with nearly 50 years service to the Durant Daily Democrat.

For all practical purposes, sales at the Democrat is all she knows. One could say the Democrat is all she knows. She can tell you about everything that has taken place at the paper for half a century.

Sales is her specialty and she has excelled at it for years, according to co-workers.

She’s the one they come to when they have a question, many say.

Several owners, publishers, editors sales teams, reporters and photographers have come and gone.

An anonymous co-worker said she’s been, “The glue that held the paper together.”

She doesn’t like to be singled out for praise, so co-workers don’t want to embarrass her so they shared their thoughts privately, out of ear shot of Howell.

Many bosses, fellow employees and businesses have come and gone in Howell’s life. She’s a 1962 Durant High School graduate, Paula Mitchell back then.

She started work for the Durant Daily Democrat when she was 21 years old.

John F. Kennedy was in office and she remembers where she was when she heard the news that fateful day in November. She was working for the paper at 1 p.m. heading out to meet a client undoubtedly.

Fast forward 49 and a half years to August 26th when the Democrat staff threw her a surprise retirement party.

During the party, she was too emotional to think about words to sum up her nearly 50 years at the paper.

As she retires, her fellow employees and a couple of past employees, decided to give praises and share their feelings about their time together.

Former sports editor Randy Bruce said, “I love her. I love Paula. She’s a cherished friend. I’ve missed working with her every day.”

Dan Ballew, Press Supervisor, has worked with her 37 years. He said, “She’s been a joy to work with all these years.” Pressman Mark Pierce said, “She’s old school. She’s been around. She’s got ink in her blood. She’ll always have newspaper in her blood.”

She was presented a cake by the staff of the Democrat. It was complete with her photograph embedded in the icing.

Janice Wright worked with Paula over 30 years. She said, “She was always the hardest working and most dedicated workers for the Democrat.”

Becky Pollard said, “It’s gonna be sad to see her leave. She’s been here forever.”

Matt Swearengin, Editor of the Democrat said, “I’ve worked with her almost 20 years. She’s always been a big help with the special sections and high school graduations. She’s dedicated her life to the newspaper. We are sure going to miss her and wish her the best of luck in retirement.”

She was given a bracelet with a lucky penny. When she opened her gift bag, the room was gifted with her huge smile as she realized the love behind the gift.

Howell, in an emotional moment, held back tears and said, “I’m going to miss everyone here.” Kay Allen, Human Resources Supervisor said, “I’m going to miss her. I love her. She’s a hard worker.”

Emily Smith, her other sales co-worker said, “I definitely wish her much happiness. I loved working with her. She’s a wonderful person, hard worker and great friend.”

Customer Service Representative, Kylie Robinson said, “I didn’t work with her long, but I wish her very well.”

Howell isn’t a stranger to retirement. She said she retired once, for a short time. She said, “The CEO called and asked me to come back, do I did.”

That retirement didn’t last, but Howell said she’s ready to start the newest era of her life. She may not know exactly what she’s going to be doing every day, but she knows she’ll read the Durant Daily Democrat. The staff gave her a 2 year subscription so she can keep up with things.

After 50 years, her co-workers say she had better not become a stranger. All hope that she’ll drop by occasionally for a hug, a story and a cup of coffee.

Mickey McKnight, her sales co-worker said, “I’ve known Paula for 60 years. She’s going to be missed around here. She’s been an asset to the Democrat from day one. She’s taught us all a lot and no one knows this business as well as Paula. It’s been a treasure to work with her and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Paula Howell with a big smile over her lucky penny bracelet given for her retirement. The women of the Democrat cut up and show Paula her photo on her retirement cake Friday at her retirement party. Shown are Renae Densmore, Kay Allen and former longtime employee Janice Wright. Paula Howell's retirement cake complete with her photograph. Paula Howell walked into the Democrat's break room Friday to a total surprise retirement party. Editor Matt Swearengin takes photos in remembrance of his time working with Howell. Jennifer Robinson cuts Howell's photographic retirement cake in just the right places Friday. Former Sports Editor Randy Bruce reminisces with Howell at her retirement party Friday.

