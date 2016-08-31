Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge to stay

Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge in southern Bryan County is the gateway to Texas at Grayson County.

It’s a 106 year old bridge that has seen generation of memories.

To many, it’s a highway bridge they drive and nothing more.

To others, it is an important part of their life with a lifetime of memories of the bridge.

Many have memories of driving their first car, loaded with their high school friends, and slowly crossing the bridge at night, with lights off, listening to the creaking of the bridge.

Their friends would be scared, yelling to turn the lights on.

They would think the bridge could fall with them on it.

It won’t though because it’s withstood the test of time.

It’s incredibly high, over the Red River.

The current one lane used to be the railroad side and concrete was laid after the tracks were removed.

The other side was originally dedicated to automobile traffic. The wooden cross beams are rotten with that side closed even to foot traffic.

Most bridges built recently are barely above the water. It was originally a railroad bridge. One side has been blocked for years with only one lane of the bridge open. You have to look across to make sure no one is coming before you cross yourself.

Carpenter’s Bluff is a long way down which is why many are scared to cross it.

The steel structure needs replacing and that is in the works.

Bryan County and Grayson County are spending $6 million to build an entirely new bridge at that location near Kemp, Oklahoma, officials say.

The bridge will be built just west of the current structure for several lanes of traffic, but the old bridge will stay.

Authorities say that they are having to dig down 60 to 70 feet to hit bedrock and then it’s taking 60 to 70 yards of concrete for each of the pylons.

They are hitting a lot of sand before the bedrock that they must hit for a solid bridge.

Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge will remain standing and will not be demolished.

It’s an historical location artifact.

It will be left open to foot traffic only with the one lane bridge being retired from automobile traffic.

There are groups who are misinformed who are thinking it will be closed, or even demolished. That’s just not true according to Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner.

He said, “It won’t be going anywhere. It will remain up, and will be a foot bridge. There will be concrete barricades put in front of each entrance to keep cars off.”

There isn’t another bridge like this that travels over the Red River.

All the other ones are newer and of different style.

Next summer, there will be a new bridge, ready for crossing with Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge nearby for walkers who wish to remember their memories.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge from the air during last year’s record flood. The bridge has withstood many floods and lots of weather. A new one is being built west of the current structure. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_air.jpg Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge from the air during last year’s record flood. The bridge has withstood many floods and lots of weather. A new one is being built west of the current structure. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The view straight ahead as you cross the one lane Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_straight-look.jpg The view straight ahead as you cross the one lane Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The view looking west as you cross the Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_view.jpg The view looking west as you cross the Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat An historical marker is located on the Texas side, erected by Grayson County. It tells the history of the once-railroad bridge. The Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge will be a foot bridge exclusively for pedestrian traffic only when the new build is completed in the summer of 2017. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4192.jpg An historical marker is located on the Texas side, erected by Grayson County. It tells the history of the once-railroad bridge. The Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge will be a foot bridge exclusively for pedestrian traffic only when the new build is completed in the summer of 2017. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

New bridge going up beside it.