Hazell wins state award

It’s starting to sink in to Jon Hazell now that it’s been 24 hours. The Teacher of the Year ceremony was Tuesday but everywhere he goes, he gets congratulations, handshakes and hugs. Soon, Hazell will depart on a journey all over the state to be ambassador for teachers and Durant. He’ll be a champion of learning and a Representative of teachers everywhere.

Hazell said, “I’m humbled and honored they chose me for the award.”

They are changing it this year so the winner, Hazell can finish the school year. They are giving a transition year. Hazell said, I’ll be traveling and speaking some, but I won’t be taken out of the classroom. They’ll have a year to replace me in the classroom.”

The 12 candidates didn’t know in advance who would win the award. Everyone who has won an award, has that moment when their name is called and they have to think about it and ask themselves if they heard right.

Hazell confirmed that’s what happened Tuesday at the ceremony.

He said, “It’s exactly what happened, I really didn’t think they called my name. The others had to tell me that it’s really you! It took a second to register.”

His wife Jeanie said the same thing happened to her at that moment, “I was the same way. I looked up at him, and I’m thinking, ‘Did they say Jon’s name?”’

Hazell has multiple irons in the fire and stays busy with many different things in his life. He says his encouragement and driving force is his wife Jeanie.

She says about her husband, “We usually have 4 or 5 projects in the works at any given time. We make a good tag team.” He said she’s always there to give encouragement and advice if he needs it.

Many things he does, she’s right there with him lending support in any way possible.

He said, “I couldn’t do some things if we didn’t do them together.”

She says, “He stays a busy man. Before something is finished, we have 3 or 4 more things to do.”

It’s impossible to find someone who won’t give accolades to Hazell. It doesn’t matter whether you find a kid or a city leader, everyone has something positive to say about him.

Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority, Tommy Kramer said, “Jon is a champion of an individual. He represents Durant and our school district. He’s just a good guy who helps our youth in all possible ways. Just an exceptional young man. I’m just so happy for him that he was chosen as Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.”

Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman said about Jon, “I think Jon has done a lot of good work over the years. He’s had a lot of students over the years who have appreciated and utilized the learning he gave them. There couldn’t have been a better man to win the award.”

He’ll be very busy after this school year has ended. He will travel and speak to many diverse groups of people. It’s predicted he will miss the classroom but he’ll be doing good for education in other ways.

Durant City Councilman Jerry Tomlinson said, “Absolutely wonderful Jon won the award. It couldn’t have happened to finer man, teacher and coach. He’s been great for the Durant public school system. He performed the ceremony and he married a couple of my grand kids. He’s a great guy. It couldn’t have happened to a better teacher.”

Jon and Jeanie Hazell shortly after their return to Durant from the ceremony in Oklahoma City. Durant is known as the home of the world's largest peanut. Now it will be known as the home of the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year since Jon Hazell won the award. He recently traveled to Oklahoma City and was awarded that honor for his dedication to teaching and the people he comes in contact with.

