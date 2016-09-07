It’s the time of year kids from rural areas get geared up to show their skills in many areas of farming.

Whether it be the tractor contests, livestock judging or cookie making contests, the fair gives everyone a chance to participate.

Livestock and rodeo events are a mainstay at the fair.

The midway and carnival gives everyone a chance to kick up their heels and have fun riding midway rides and eating carnival food. Corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy are favorites of the fair.

Winners of the tractor contest held Tuesday are as follows:

1st place-Stephen Turner of Calera. 2nd place-Austin Malone of Bennington. 3rd place Carter Cayton of Calera. 4th place-Dylan Looney of Calera. These 4 qualified for state. They will drive their tractors in competition at the Tulsa State Fair in October.

Keep an eye on the Durant Daily Democrat for results and schedules of events taking place this week at the Bryan County Free Fair.

Lane Carter of Calera backs his tractor to show his skill during the Bryan County Free Fair tractor contest. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Derek Cacace of Durant takes his tractor through the rounds backing up for the Bryan County Free Fair tractor contest. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Austin Malone of Bennington drives his tractor through the course set up to test his skill driving the tractor during the Bryan County Free Fair tractor contest. He won 2nd place after this driving feat. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Bryan County Fair kicks off