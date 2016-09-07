True Blue BBQ Cook-off to be held Saturday

Durant’s annual True Blue CommUNITY initiative continues with the 4th annual True Blue BBQ Cook-off this Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at noon. Festivities take place in Tailgate Alley, across from Paul Laird Field on the SE Campus in Durant.

The True Blue BBQ Cook-off and Tailgate Party will feature teams competing for the title of Best BBQ along with live music and more tailgating fun throughout the day. BBQ cooking teams will be on site by noon and each team is required to cook two meats: pork shoulder and beef brisket. Judging of the competition meats begins at 2:00 p.m. and announcement of the cook-off winners takes place at 3:30 p.m. Live music begins at 2:00 p.m. to entertain the crowd until SE Savage Storm Football takes on Ouachita Baptist at 6:00 p.m. Tailgaters will be able to sample the BBQ at the Storm Central tent in Tailgate Alley.

Entry fee into the BBQ cook-off is $50 per team payable to the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Entry forms along with the rules and regulations for the cook-off can be found at www.durantchamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 215 N 4th Avenue in Durant. Entry forms are due by Noon on Friday, Sept. 9. The winner of the True Blue BBQ Cook-off will take home the coveted traveling trophy and bragging rights.

Submitted by Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

The True Blue BBQ Cook-off will be held Saturday at Southeastern. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Tailgate-Alley.jpg The True Blue BBQ Cook-off will be held Saturday at Southeastern.