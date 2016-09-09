Woodmen dedicate flag for 9/11

People First Industries, formerly Sheltered Work Opportunities, held a 9/11 tribute and flag-pole dedication ceremony Friday morning.
The location at 3324 Enterprise Drive had Durant Fire Department first responders, Bryan County Emergency Management and State Senator Josh Brecheen in attendance.
People First Industries of Bryan County Inc. is an agency whose mission is to secure or furnish life incentives and gainful employment to employable citizens of the county not presently in the workforce because of mental and/or physical disabilities.
The employees and supervisors along with the Board of Directors for People First Industries shared in the tribute to those fallen in the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy.
It’s been 15 years since the buildings fell and is something Americans will never forget.
Pat Metheny, President of Chapter 558, Woodmen of the World, organized the ceremony for Durant.
She quoted the words of President Ronald Reagan spoken years ago about other tragedies, “We will always remember. We will always be proud. We will always be prepared, so we may always be free.”
Durant Fireman John Vietta and Durant Policeman Scott Phelps unfolded and Phelps raised the flag, then lowered it to half staff in remembrance.
Several spoke with appropriate comments about America and the freedoms Americans enjoy.
Mark Swearengin told about the People First Industries employees and organization.
He said he has been involved with them for 25 years as a board member.
Dollar Tree was an example Swearengin brought up.
He said People First employees inflated more than 37,000 balls for the corporation.
Honored guests of the ceremony were all first responders, members of the military(current and past), and Senator Josh Brecheen,
Since 2002 Woodmen Life chapters have been dedicating flag poles and presenting flags not only to honor the heroes and victims of September 11, 2001, but also the men and women of our armed forces serving in combat. This also pays tribute to first responders in our community who risk their lives for our citizens.
Patriotism is at the very core of Woodmen life.
Woodmen Life was established in 1890 and for more than 125 years, they have strived to promote family, community and country. Since 1947 they have presented more than 2.5 million American flags, with this number only surpassed by the United States government.
Nearly 285,000 history awards have been presented to students in the United States. More than 1.9 million American Patriot handbooks have been distributed.
The somber ceremony included a prayer for those lost as first responders and those in the 9/11 tragedy.
