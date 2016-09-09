Woodmen dedicate flag for 9/11

People First Industries, formerly Sheltered Work Opportunities, held a 9/11 tribute and flag-pole dedication ceremony Friday morning.

The location at 3324 Enterprise Drive had Durant Fire Department first responders, Bryan County Emergency Management and State Senator Josh Brecheen in attendance.

People First Industries of Bryan County Inc. is an agency whose mission is to secure or furnish life incentives and gainful employment to employable citizens of the county not presently in the workforce because of mental and/or physical disabilities.

The employees and supervisors along with the Board of Directors for People First Industries shared in the tribute to those fallen in the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy.

It’s been 15 years since the buildings fell and is something Americans will never forget.

Pat Metheny, President of Chapter 558, Woodmen of the World, organized the ceremony for Durant.

She quoted the words of President Ronald Reagan spoken years ago about other tragedies, “We will always remember. We will always be proud. We will always be prepared, so we may always be free.”

Durant Fireman John Vietta and Durant Policeman Scott Phelps unfolded and Phelps raised the flag, then lowered it to half staff in remembrance.

Several spoke with appropriate comments about America and the freedoms Americans enjoy.

Mark Swearengin told about the People First Industries employees and organization.

He said he has been involved with them for 25 years as a board member.

Dollar Tree was an example Swearengin brought up.

He said People First employees inflated more than 37,000 balls for the corporation.

Honored guests of the ceremony were all first responders, members of the military(current and past), and Senator Josh Brecheen,

Since 2002 Woodmen Life chapters have been dedicating flag poles and presenting flags not only to honor the heroes and victims of September 11, 2001, but also the men and women of our armed forces serving in combat. This also pays tribute to first responders in our community who risk their lives for our citizens.

Patriotism is at the very core of Woodmen life.

Woodmen Life was established in 1890 and for more than 125 years, they have strived to promote family, community and country. Since 1947 they have presented more than 2.5 million American flags, with this number only surpassed by the United States government.

Nearly 285,000 history awards have been presented to students in the United States. More than 1.9 million American Patriot handbooks have been distributed.

The somber ceremony included a prayer for those lost as first responders and those in the 9/11 tragedy.

We will always remember 9/11 and those who perished on that tragic day in American history. Woodmen of the World presented "In honor and remembrance ceremony" Friday at People First Industries in Durant. First responders, Durant Firemen were in attendance. Several people spoke and contributed to the ceremony. Left to right Pat Metheny, Nancy Thrasher, James Thrasher and speaking is Ronda DeCaire. Pat Metheny, President of the Durant Chapter #558 Woodmen of the World led the ceremony at People First Industries. Nancy Thrasher read the dedication of the flagpole. Dr. Charles Weiner, Executive Director of People First, introduced board member Mark Swearengin. First Texoma National Bank volunteers fed the group hot dogs. Kara Hendrickson, Katie Quinn and Janet Reed of the Durant Chamber of Commerce were in attendance. Mark Swearengin, People First Industries Board President, spoke of the numerous accomplishments of the group. Vietta and Phelps performed flag duties. Policeman Scott Phelps and Fireman John Vietta unfold the flag before its raising. Once raised, the flag was lowered to half staff at the Friday morning ceremony. Durant Police Master Patrolmen Scott Phelps salutes during the solemn ceremony Friday at People First Industries. Durant Fireman John Vietta salutes as part of the ceremony Friday. Kyle Nabors of Durant High School played Taps for the ceremony. Teri Armstrong, Chapter 558 member, led the closing prayer at the ceremony. Client employees and supervisors of People First Industries were honored at the Friday ceremony. Jay Lynn gets a hot dog from Sheri Hart. People First was the location for the 9/11 ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in the tragedy. James Dalton, Kenneth Eppler and Miles Gooding of Bryan County Emergency Management were in attendance.

