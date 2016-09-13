AT&T gives $5,000 to Bryan County United Way

AT&T has donated $5,000 to the Bryan County United Way.

The contribution will provide assistance to Bryan County’s elderly and children, the sick, abused and addicted, the hungry and homeless, the grieving and disabled.

For more than 60 years, AT&T and the AT&T Foundation have been strong supporters of the United Way both at the national and local levels. Today, AT&T continues this legacy of support through a contribution of $5,000 to Bryan County United Way. In 2016 alone, AT&T gave $5 million to 500 local United Ways across the country.

Bryan County United Way says it will use the contribution to support programs that create long-lasting change in the local community. The United Way is dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good, as is evident from the work Bryan County United Way is doing in the state.

“United Way exists for one reason – to help us come together as one community to identify and address the issues that affect our citizens,” said Pamela Mitchell Robinson, director, Bryan County United Way. “Donations from companies like AT&T help us make a difference every day in Durant and all of the communities we support. We are grateful for AT&T’s ongoing generosity.”

“It takes all of us working together to improve the quality of life for our communities’ most vulnerable citizens,” said State Representative Dustin Roberts (R-Durant). “With the support from companies like AT&T, Bryan County United Way can continue its invaluable work of identifying and resolving pressing issues in our community.”

In addition to this contribution, each year AT&T employees take part in an employee giving campaign that provides millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations, including the United Way. In 2015, AT&T employees, including employees represented by the Communication Workers of America, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers or the Telecommunications International Union, pledged $37.4 million to nonprofits through this campaign.

“AT&T is proud to support programs that make a real difference in local communities,” said Deano Cox, external affairs manager, AT&T. “The Bryan County United Way does work that enhances the quality of life for those most in need – helping make our community a better place to call home.”

From press release and staff reports.

From left, Robert Holliday, OG&E and UW director; Stewart Hoffman, Durant mayor; Deano Cox, AT&T; Brett Rogers, First United Bank and UW board chairman; Dustin Roberts, state representative; Lisa Long, First Texoma National Bank and UW treasurer; Josh Brecheen, state senator; Cheryl Mitchell, First Texoma National Bank and UW board member; Betty Clay, UW board secretary, and Pam Robinson, UW agency director. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_3222.jpg From left, Robert Holliday, OG&E and UW director; Stewart Hoffman, Durant mayor; Deano Cox, AT&T; Brett Rogers, First United Bank and UW board chairman; Dustin Roberts, state representative; Lisa Long, First Texoma National Bank and UW treasurer; Josh Brecheen, state senator; Cheryl Mitchell, First Texoma National Bank and UW board member; Betty Clay, UW board secretary, and Pam Robinson, UW agency director. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat