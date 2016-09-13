Fireman do ‘Fill the Boot’

The Durant Fire Department is participating in the “Fill the Boot” drive campaign all over Durant.

Firefighters are at strategic intersections, in the middle of the street, asking motorists to drop donations in the fireman’s boot (of course they aren’t wearing it.)

Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters is the largest national sponsor for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Since 1954, the association has raised nearly over $300 million for muscular diseases.

Our local firemen participate because they say it’s dear to their heart.

Most have done the campaign since they were rookie firemen.

The association has 280,000 members who are dedicated to helping the cause.

The IAFF was the largest sponsor of the MDA Labor Day telethons with Jerry Lewis.

The members risk their lives fighting fires, but are passionate about the “Fill the Boot” campaign for the MDA.

Steve Kelso, who was in the intersection, said to tell everyone in Durant, “Thank you very much from us firefighters. We have the best give in town. They are giving a lot, they are smiling, they are understanding. We hope to raise more than last year and help these kids.”

Firefighters say they love to give and they love the MDA kids, “Jerry’s kids.”

Durant Fireman Jay Bergner receives a donation from a motorist at the intersection of Washington and Evergreen. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4137boot2.jpg Durant Fireman Jay Bergner receives a donation from a motorist at the intersection of Washington and Evergreen. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Donations go to MDA