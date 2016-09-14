Parents worried about moisture at DHS

Parents and teachers in Durant are worried about a perceived mold issue at Durant High School. Rumors abound on the subject on Facebook and social media.

When mold is mentioned, and quality of the air we breathe and our children breathe, people are saying they become very worried.

Many parents and even students are worried that one air conditioner could be contaminating the whole system, according to posts on social media.

Also fears of the vents being contaminated are causing worry, according to Facebook posts.

Duane Merideth, Superintendent of Durant Independent School District said Wednesday evening, “Those are totally isolated units. The unit that is providing air to the library is not part of the big air conditioner system for the main school.”

Testing and adjustments are taking place when the students aren’t in school, Merideth said.

No student is in the area or nearby when testing and adjustments are being made.

Merideth said, “These units aren’t like our air conditioners at home where we simply adjust a thermostat. The school was built and then we had 3 years of drought. These issues didn’t appear then because were in a drought. The last two years have been abundantly moist.”

The fix isn’t something where you flip a switch and things are back to normal, according to Merideth.

Tests are being conducted by Delta –T Ltd, the company contracted for the testing of the moisture issue.

This company has been doing this type testing and fix since 1971.

Merideth said, “They are getting it fixed, it’s just slow.”

He explained that this company isolates each air conditioner and each vent is isolated in the entire area affected.

He said each vent is run through a series of major high-tech tests and then the unit that corresponds to the vent is adjusted.

The district contracted Delta – T Ltd to correct the air conditioner units to reduce moisture levels and obtain optimum performance, according to Merideth.

He said a commercial-grade air purification system has been installed in the library and additional units are being placed in the other affected areas.

Merideth said they take samples, readings and plug this into a computer to monitor the units. These tests take some time because the company wants to be thorough and accurate. Then the company will take those readings and adjust any air conditioners that are affected.

Merideth said in a press release issued earlier Wednesday afternoon: “For over a year and a half, DISD has been addressing the high levels of moisture in specific areas of the building, due to high levels of humidity and improper adjustment of HVAC units in these contained areas. Each of the areas affected utilize isolated HVAC units and have been closed from use by students until adjustments and restorations have been made. The air systems for general student spaces, including classrooms and common areas, operate on separate units which have not been affected.”

Merideth told the Democrat Wednesday evening that “the district is doing everything possible to resolve the issue.”

The Durant High School library area is experiencing humidity issues with the high-tech air conditioner in that area. Some books were damaged. The district has a company contracted to fix the issue. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_1878LibraryBESt.jpg The Durant High School library area is experiencing humidity issues with the high-tech air conditioner in that area. Some books were damaged. The district has a company contracted to fix the issue. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant High School is experiencing moisture issues in some parts of the school. The district says it is working to resolve the issue. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_1471.jpg Durant High School is experiencing moisture issues in some parts of the school. The district says it is working to resolve the issue. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat