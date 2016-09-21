Durant High School students protest

More than 100 Durant High School students walked out of class just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to protest what they say is a mold problem at the school that is being ignored by administration.

Students said many students as well as teachers have been sick because of a mold problem.

Durant Superintendent Duane Merideth said the problem has been blown way out of proportion on social media. He said there was a mildew problem in the library that has been addressed and he expects the library, which had been closed since the start of school, to open Tuesday.

He said the idea that he would allow anything that would put students, teachers and staff in harm’s way is ridiculous and that the number of people out sick is no higher than usual.

Merideth said in a press release issued last week, “For over a year and a half, DISD has been addressing the high levels of moisture in specific areas of the building, due to high levels of humidity and improper adjustment of HVAC units in these contained areas. Each of the areas affected utilize isolated HVAC units and have been closed from use by students until adjustments and restorations have been made. The air systems for general student spaces, including classrooms and common areas, operate on separate units which have not been affected.”

Merideth would not comment on what disciplinary action would be taken against the students only saying that school district policy would be followed.

A head count by students revealed 109 walked out initially and other students later joined them. They were still protesting at 11:15 a.m. today. Some of them later donned surgical masks and were ordering pizza for lunch.

