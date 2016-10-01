Forgotten dreams in Cade

In eastern Bryan County, little remains of an old community except forgotten dreams and the memories of those old enough to remember.

Bennington resident William McGee was taking myself and Three Valley Museum Curator Nancy Ferris on a tour of historical and forgotten things in the area.

We stopped at the ruins of a structure I thought was a home which it could have been as well, however McGee told me it was once a store that was still in business in the 1950s.

It was also a gas station and there was a rusted tank out back that probably held the gasoline.

The business also sold kerosene, William said, pointing to a rusted object he described as a kerosene tank. It had a hand crank at the top and people would bring in their containers to fill with kerosene to put in their lamps at home.

It’s difficult for me to imagine, but yes, not so long ago, many rural homes did not have electricity.

The next visit was the Cade Cemetery.

It took a few minutes to find.

“I think it’s somewhere over here,” William said, as we all looked for gravestones.

A small, chain-link fence with thick brush inside caught my eye. There was a rusty padlock on the gate that didn’t appear to have been opened in many years.

Peering through the fence and into all of the overgrowth, I spotted a gravestone that included the inscription, “Gone but not forgotten.” The grave was barely visible among the vines and brush that had grown up around it.

I later researched the cemetery on findagrave.com, that chronicles cemeteries worldwide. It lists six interments and states that it is “reported overgrown with brush and trees,” which is exactly what I observed.

We visited the ruins of the Cade School. There is nothing left except steps, a concrete foundation and a storm cellar that is buckled in the middle.

Like so many rural areas everywhere, Cade, Oklahoma, is a reminder of what once was. Cattle grazes where homes and a store once stood.

According to a Bryan County history book published in 1983 that is in the genealogy section of the local library, “The community of Cade was named for Cassius M. Cade, who was a territorial political leader. It had a post office from 1903 to 1915.”

In the Forgotten Oklahoma Group on Facebook, a woman said in response to one of my photos of the Cade store, “So sad. I remember this building.”

It is indeed sad, yet to me fascinating, as I try to imagine the lives of those who lived here long ago.

My tour of eastern Bryan County was not yet over. I would have more to see that day, including an old amphitheater.

Editor’s note: More stories to follow.

