Police get better bullet-proof vests

Durant full-time police as well as reserve officers all got an extra layer of protection Thursday.

Michael Blackmore is the owner of the Purcell, Oklahoma, “Armor Advantage” who came to Durant to present the bullet-proof vests.

Courtney Petty’s impatience helped her husband Jesse and all Durant Police officers get life-saving equipment.

Petty spearheaded the effort to purchase vests for every officer.

“These vests are better than the officers originally had because these protect the officer against higher-powered guns,” one officer said.

No officer wants to be shot, especially when the gun is a high-powered rifle. But officers will have a little more peace of mind as they patrol the area.

Durant Police Master Patrolman Scott Phelps said, “The vest we wear on patrol, that can stop soft armor, mainly handguns. It won’t stop rifle rounds. The vests we received today will stop rifle rounds.”

Petty, led the charge to get Durant Police equipped and didn’t stop until she knew it was accomplished.

She said, “I contacted Michael Blackmore, he said we were on the list at number 94 in Oklahoma, a week after he launched this program. I called him back after a few days and said is there a way we can expedite this? He said, ‘yes, I’ll match your funds dollar per dollar.’ We had an overwhelming response from area businesses which helped us get these sooner.”

Many people came together to make this happen, according to officials.

First United’s Brett Rogers said, “First United, First Texoma National Bank, Burrage Law Firm, Nautilus, Rustin Concrete, Alvie Nelson, 360 Communication and the families of Durant’s Fraternal Order of Police . The money we raised from First United, along with Rustin and Burrage who were community partners. We raised about $4,700 dollars. That money along with what Courtney raised, we put together.”

Petty said, “He also discounted the vests for us so we could get vests for our reserves. They get the patriot vests while full-time officers get defender vests.”

Families will benefit from the vests for their beloved officers. They can have a little more peace of mind their loved one is safer.

When Phelps was asked if the new vests will make a difference in the his own peace of mind, he said, “Without a doubt. Without a doubt. Just the weight alone tells you these are beneficial to us when we go on a high-risk call, we can tell we are wearing a great product.”

A steel plate was on display, the same that’s inside the vests.

The picture-sized steel plate that fits over the heart of the officer had spots on the finish of the steel with no holes.

One official said about the plate, “This plate took 50 rounds from a .308 rifle at 15 yards. No penetration, no failure.”

A steel plate hit at 15 yards, without damage, will help protect the officers.

Blackmore said, “We started an Everyday Heroes program after the Dallas shooting. We are taking 10% of our international revenues and applying toward purchasing these jackets and giving them away to local law enforcement. We have a list of 6,000 and we’ve been able to give away 700 so far. Courtney called me and we were able to do this. We matched what they contributed.”

The new vests could very well save an officer when that’s the only thing stopping a bullet. Phelps said, “This will give our families more peace of mind. Many of us have kids. From our family member’s perspective, we will now have one additional barrier to help us coming home every night.”

Blackmore was presented a flag that flew over Durant Police Headquarters. Blackmore accepted the gift as his emotion showed he very much appreciated the gift.

A special young guest, Adrian Walker, daughter of Officer Shane Walker, wrote a letter thanking Blackburn for his efforts. She said, “I wrote Michael Blackburn and I said thank you for doing this for my Daddy and his friends.”

Blackmore does this out of a love for those who serve in law enforcement. He wants every officer to eventually have one of Armor Advantage’s vests. Blackmore has something he tells everyone he speaks to about his company’s vests, “May the God we serve and the plates we provide, keep you safe and we pray daily you will never need it.”

Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat A steel plate was on display like the kind that's inside the vests. The steel plate had spots on the finish of the steel with no holes. One official said about the plate, "This plate took 50 rounds from a .308 rifle at 15 yards. No penetration, no failure." Armor Advantage owner and manufacturer Michael Blackmore has something he tells everyone he speaks to about his company's vests, "May the God we serve and the plates we provide, keep you safe and we pray daily you will never need it." Durant Police are proud of their new bullet-proof vests. These vests will stop a rifle bullet, which is better than they originally had. The new vests will help officers families have better peace of mind as their loved one patrols the area. K-9 Officer Jesse Petty presented Armor Advantage owner Michael Blackmore with a flag that flew over Durant Police Headquarters. Petty's wife was instrumental in the project to get better vests for the entire police department. The group who led the charge to get Durant Police new, better bullet-proof vests are pictured here. Left to right, Courtney Petty, Michael Blackmore, Brett Rogers, Lisa Long, Layna Middleton, Stephanie Behrens and Sara Henagar. Not pictured: Alvie Nelson. Adrian Walker, daughter of Durant Police Officer Shane Walker, wrote a letter to Michael Blackmore, owner of Armor Advantage, thanking him for his gift.

