Christian elected sheriff

Johnny Christian has been elected sheriff of Bryan County and State Rep. Dustin Roberts was reelected.

Following raucous applause from the large crowd gathered at the Christian’s and State Rep. Dustin Roberts’ watch party following announcement of their overwhelming victories, both candidates offered their appreciation to the people of Bryan County and to their families.

Representative Dustin Roberts in his acceptance speech, called his family to the floor to thank them for their support and offered his gratitude to the people of Bryan County and related that his motivation and objective is to represent the county and the needs of its residents.

Sheriff-elect Christian also expressed his appreciation to his team, family and voters. The first-time GOP elected to the office of Sheriff for Bryan County stated that, “The people of Bryan County have spoken loudly and I am grateful for their support and this opportunity to serve them.”

Bryan County Election Board Director Linda Fahrendorf said about the record setting voter turnout, “Our turnout was awesome. It was wonderful. We beat 2012’s election by approximately 500.”

One official said, “Bryan County turned out tonight to make their wishes be heard.”

Bryan County Sheriff Investigator John Haislip and candidate had a special thank you. “I want to say thank you to my wife and kids. I could not have made it this far without them.”

Haislip’s supporters are still very proud of him even without the victory. Haislip told them, “Thank you to everyone who supported me in this election. I definitely appreciate the support.”

Haislip gave Christian a public congratulations on his win for Bryan County Sheriff. He said to his watch party crowd, “I’d like to congratulate Johnny on his win tonight. I’d like to thank everyone in the county for doing your part, and getting out and voting. As far as I go, I don’t know what the future holds for me. God has a plan and whatever that plan is, I will do.”

After final numbers came in showing Christian as winner, Haislip congratulated his opponent via phone Tuesday evening.

Roberts was re-elected as Representative. He won his campaign against David Northcutt.

Northcutt said on social media, “Thank you to everyone that supported and encouraged me during this campaign. I extend a sincere congratulations to my opponent, Rep. Dustin Roberts , and wish him the very best in his work serving the people of Bryan County these next several years. Thank you to everyone that took time to study the state questions and help defeat SQ 777. Regardless of this or any other election, this is home, and I will continue to work for the betterment of our communities and our state. Peace be with you, and may we continue to work together to be steadfast and strong!”

Campaigning for public office becomes a full time job in itself. Family and friends have to be understanding. Roberts’ family is very proud of their representative. One social media post read, “Dustin and Lindsay, your family is very proud of you!! Keep up the good work as our State Representative. Love you both.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Democrat freelance writer Maria Moore-Kass contributed to this story.

Johnny Christian’s watch party was held at The Plaza with family and supporters. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crowndMaria.jpg Johnny Christian’s watch party was held at The Plaza with family and supporters. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat Dustin Roberts speaks at their watch party as Johnny Christian, Bryan County’s new Sheriff looks on. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DustinJonny-BEST-Maria.jpg Dustin Roberts speaks at their watch party as Johnny Christian, Bryan County’s new Sheriff looks on. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat John Haislip’s friends, family and supporters watch election results at Lake Texoma Lodge & Resort Tuesday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8040fixed.jpg John Haislip’s friends, family and supporters watch election results at Lake Texoma Lodge & Resort Tuesday night. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Haislip family at John’s watch party Tuesday evening at Lake Texoma Lodge & Resort. Pictured left to right, Hunter Haislip, Logan Malone, Tera Warden, John’s wife Heidi Haislip, John, John’s mother Vivian. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_HaislpFamily-.jpg The Haislip family at John’s watch party Tuesday evening at Lake Texoma Lodge & Resort. Pictured left to right, Hunter Haislip, Logan Malone, Tera Warden, John’s wife Heidi Haislip, John, John’s mother Vivian. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Dustin Roberts reelected