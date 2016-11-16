Vintage church windows to be restored

A part of Durant’s history will soon be refurbished.

The stained glass windows in the First Presbyterian Church of Durant are more than 100 years old and if necessary repairs are not made, they are in danger of being lost to history.

The congregation is determined to save these windows and have them restored to their former glory.

The windows were originally installed in the church’s former location at Third and Cedar. That building was erected in 1914 and torn down in the 1980s due to its poor condition.

First Presbyterian Church moved to its current location at 501 N. 15th Ave. in 1980.

They were able to salvage and use the windows from the old building and put them in the new facility. The original organ was moved as well.

The original organ and windows have been described as the heart of the church.

Though it is difficult to tell when driving by, a closer examination reveals the window frames are in need of repair, and the first phase of the renovation is expected to cost $28,000, according to Andy Campbell, of the congregation’s building and grounds committee. The congregation has already raised $14,000 and work is expected to begin in a couple of weeks.

“These windows are truly a treasure and a piece of our origins as a church,” a letter sent out to members states. “Their value in dollars and cents is through the roof but their real value to us is in our hearts.

“Right now we are in danger of losing them. A combination of their age and improper installation has put several of them teetering on the edge. The two main windows in the sanctuary and the one at the top of the stairs in the Sunday school area could collapse in the near future. The majority of others have lesser problems but still need attention.”

Campbell said the congregation is seeking help to raise funds to complete the restoration of the windows.

“We don’t have the money to do what we’d love to do,” he said.

A community wide yard sale to raise funds for the restoration will be held Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. at the church, 501 N. 15th Ave.

The public is invited to the sale and help contribute to saving a part of Durant’s history.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

