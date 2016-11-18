Choctaw Nation Headquarters is ‘topped out’ Friday

The Choctaw Nation Headquarters building construction continues with a very important milestone and ceremony celebrating that Friday.

The “topping out” ceremony had well more than 1,000 in attendance on the windy day.

The Manhattan Company construction workers took a break long enough for a celebration of the last girder being put in place at the top of the structure.

There were American and Choctaw Nation flags flying side by side on the girder.

A tree was placed at the top of the building that represented the symbolism that the Nation paid honor and respect to the trees and land cleared to build the headquarters.

A highlight of the ceremony was Tribal member Joe Coley saying a prayer in the native Choctaw language and in English.

He asked that God bless the Choctaw Nation and America and all who attended the event.

Tribal member Ted Dosh was remembered with a resounding round of applause.

He passed away this year unexpectedly and would have loved to see the building into completion.

A steel girder was placed on the ground, with a crane waiting nearby that would hoist the girder into place on the building.

Everyone was given the opportunity to sign the girder before it was hoisted to the top.

There were well more than 1,000 signatures that will be immortalized as part of the structure.

The weather was great for the outdoor event held just northeast of the Choctaw Casino Resort and just east of the Big Lots Distribution Center.

Next week, the Durant Daily Democrat will publish a full page of photos of the topping out and ceremony.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

The signed steel girder is placed at the top of the 5-story complex on Friday with more than 1,000 watching the historic event. A tree, symbolic of the honor and respect paid to the land that was cleared to make room for the structure. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8422ChoctawTopGirder.jpg The signed steel girder is placed at the top of the 5-story complex on Friday with more than 1,000 watching the historic event. A tree, symbolic of the honor and respect paid to the land that was cleared to make room for the structure. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signs the last steel girder that will top out the Choctaw Nation Headquarters located in south Durant near Big Lots. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8385chiefSign.jpg Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signs the last steel girder that will top out the Choctaw Nation Headquarters located in south Durant near Big Lots. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat More than 1,000 attended the topping out ceremony for the Choctaw Nation Headquarters “topping out’ ceremony. The five-story structure construction continues with completion expected at the end of 2017. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_8377TallBldg.jpg More than 1,000 attended the topping out ceremony for the Choctaw Nation Headquarters “topping out’ ceremony. The five-story structure construction continues with completion expected at the end of 2017. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Last girder was hoisted into place