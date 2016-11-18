Caddo cleans up

Caddo is one of the oldest towns in Bryan County and like many other small communities faces the problem of aging buildings and infrastructure. In order to attract new businesses and new residents Caddo needs to clean up neglected, dilapidated, and abandoned buildings, officials say.

“Please be advised that as the custodian in charge of the above-mentioned property, you are in violation of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to “dilapidated buildings.” a notice states. “The City Council is seeking abatement of the nuisance. In other words, you are vested with the responsibility of removing or repairing the dilapidated buildings.”

A copy of this notice was distributed recently to nine property owners in Caddo and they were invited to appear at a hearing on Monday, November 7, to discuss any problems pertaining to their compliance. Those who took care of their property before the meeting were exempt from appearing. Four concerned residents appeared before the council, but only one described any difficulty with her cleanup efforts and requested a bit more time to finish the work on her property. Another expressed surprise that there “isn’t a big crowd here tonight.” All were assured by Mayor Ron Fryer that he was satisfied with their compliance and very appreciative of their efforts. Only one or two properties may require further action by the council.

Most of the properties cited were residential, but three downtown properties were also identified as “dilapidated,” an official term used by the state to identify buildings that are unfit for human occupancy and pose a fire hazard as well as a general danger to the public. In addition to the threat of bricks or other parts falling down, empty buildings attract vagrants, varmints, and criminals. In some locations they are an “attractive nuisance” to children. Solving the problem legally may include the repair, removal, or “boarding and securing” of the building. Oklahoma statute says that to qualify as boarded and secured “any and all exterior openings” must be covered to prevent entry into the building.

This cleanup campaign has already proven beneficial to Caddo residents. Museum curator, Dot McGrath, expressed her gratitude to the council after receiving a much lower insurance bill for her property. Fire insurance rates are directly affected by reducing the number of hazardous buildings in the community. Other residents are relieved to have an “eyesore” removed from their neighborhood. Empty lots are a vast improvement over ramshackle structures and it is hoped that the lots will be purchased by new home builders. There are currently two new homes being built in Caddo and at least two more planned for future construction.

The next major cleanup project facing the city council is the much-needed removal of the old nursing home. The building has been immersed in legal problems for many years, but recent changes may finally make it feasible to remove it. The council has already researched the property’s legal ownership, had the building tested for asbestos (there is none), investigated all of the recycling requirements, and started estimating the expenses that will be involved. In the meantime the building has been posted to warn the public to stay away from it. This issue will be back on the agenda after more consultation with an attorney and others involved.

Caddo has a rich history and it is hoped by many long-time residents that most of its downtown buildings can continue to be repaired and maintained. The current active businesses show that the buildings can still be useful. The recent renovation of Caddo’s historical community building is proof that the community wants to grow and change. However, the safety of the public has to be a primary concern and unless time, money, and effort are applied to problem, there are at least six downtown buildings that may be destined to die a slow death. Once they reach “dilapidated” status, the city council will have more decisions to make.

Submitted by Mary Maurer.

This building on Buffalo Street in downtown Caddo has been identified by the town council as “dilapidated.” The building once housed the Bryan County Star newspaper. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Caddo2.jpg This building on Buffalo Street in downtown Caddo has been identified by the town council as “dilapidated.” The building once housed the Bryan County Star newspaper. Photos by Mary Maurer Bricks are coming loose and falling out as shown on this building in Caddo. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Caddo3.jpg Bricks are coming loose and falling out as shown on this building in Caddo. Photos by Mary Maurer A building in Caddo that is need of repair. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Caddo1.jpg A building in Caddo that is need of repair. Photos by Mary Maurer