“Because there’s a need” was the answer Achille High School English teacher Judy Stephens gave to the question “Why do you do this?”

The question was about the very large clothes closet Judy runs in several small rooms at one end of the building she works in. To demonstrate the need, she described a student who came to the clothes closet on a chilly day not long ago: a young elementary-school girl wearing clothes that had holes and wearing flip-flops, no jacket.

“Two or three elementary kids come to me almost every week,” Judy adds. It’s not just elementary students who have needs. The hundreds of clothing items include adult sizes, too. The closet contains school clothes, bed clothes, shoes, coats, hoodies, gloves, and sox. There is even a section with formal gowns for girls to go through to find something beautiful to wear to the prom.

And there’s not much new. With smiling pride, Judy says, “Everything in here is scavenged!” And, still smiling, she adds, “I’m the world’s best scavenger!” Actually, some of the shoes and coats are new; they were bought with donations.

Scavenging is, no doubt, how she got the building. It is the old school-cafeteria building, replaced by the larger cafeteria that is part of a newer building complex. Judy’s classroom was the dining area of the old cafeteria, and the clothes closet is the old kitchen and storeroom area. About the only real conversion of the building from cooking and eating to teaching and learning is the dining tables have been removed from the cafeteria and cook stoves and refrigerators are gone from the old kitchen area. Students work at tables scavenged from the old computer room, a seating arrangement Judy likes better than the individual desks in some classrooms.

The closet has outgrown the kitchen area—it is packed with shirts, jeans, dresses, and shoes. Some time ago, Judy managed to get fellow teacher April Mays to take over the backpack program, which gives children food items to take home to their families in backpacks, and move it from Judy’s closet area and manage it in her own room so that Judy would have more space for clothing.

Still, the closet is overflowing with boxes and racks of clothing.

Just before the fall cold snap, Judy remarked that it was time to unpack the fall and winter clothes and put them on display. Ever on lookout for needs in the community, Judy recently helped fellow teacher Joe Lokay open a food pantry in the high school.

Judy Stephens is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and is certified in both English and Drama. She has bachelor’s degrees in both art and English and a Master’s in school counseling. She is retired from the Denison, Texas, school system and has worked in Achille for five years, where she teaches high-school English and elementary, junior-high, and high-school art. County residents may be more familiar with Judy’s art work than with her efforts in the clothes closet. She is the artist, who, for years, has painted the upbeat characters and scenes on the windows of drugstores, restaurants, and variety stores around Durant.

Many children and their families in the Achille area, however, will remember her for the help she and her clothes closet have provided them in hard times and are, no doubt, glad that she brought her big heart to their small town.

Submitted by the Bryan County Coalition Against Hunger.

Achille English teacher Judy Stephens in her office area, which is just one side of the classroom converted from the old cafeteria. The clothes closet she maintains for students is in the background to the left. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_JUDY.jpg Achille English teacher Judy Stephens in her office area, which is just one side of the classroom converted from the old cafeteria. The clothes closet she maintains for students is in the background to the left. Some of the hundreds of items in the general clothing area of the closet. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_JUDY-2.jpg Some of the hundreds of items in the general clothing area of the closet. In the background is the rack of formals for girls to choose for wearing to the prom. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_JUDY-3.jpg In the background is the rack of formals for girls to choose for wearing to the prom.