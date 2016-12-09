Washington Irving preparing for 90th anniversary

Washington Irving Elementary School in Durant will soon be celebrating its 90th year of educating children.

Although the oldest part of the current facility was constructed in 1938, the school was founded earlier.

WI Principal Lisa Whitley says the school is having a week-long celebration of events that will include guest readers (alumni and former teachers of WI), a “dress like you’re 90 day,” a birthday celebration in each classroom and a donation drive to help beautify the school grounds.

“We will be collecting items for a time capsule with each grade level donating an item,” Whitley said. “This will kick off on January 16th and continue throughout the semester with an open house and classroom tours showcasing The Decades of WI this spring.”

The school was recently named a High Performing School by the Oklahoma Department of Education.

“WI takes great pride in being a Distinguished Title 1 School and an Excellence Level Certified Healthy School,” Whitley said, on WI’s website. “This recognition was achieved through the hard work of our outstanding students and parents, as well as the expertise of our dedicated staff. The WI faculty boasts 38 Highly Qualified Teachers, 30 of whom hold Masters of Education Degrees and 2 who are National Board Certified.

“Our WI Family works together to create an engaging environment that promotes an excitement and eagerness for learning. Parents and community members are encouraged to participate at our school.”

Anyone who has old photos of WI is encouraged to submit them to WI or the Democrat.

