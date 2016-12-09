Durant volunteers home from Standing Rock speak to local group

Bryan County residents had the opportunity Dec. 6 to hear first-hand reports from the ongoing protest at the Sioux Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

Misty Rawls, a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and current doctoral student and employee at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, discussed her two-week stay at the Standing Rock Oceti Sakowin Camp. She helped the Sioux people with their everyday needs and weatherization efforts, but was not herself a protester. She noted that the Sioux say that, rather than protesting, they are trying to protect the tribe’s water supply, that they are, in effect, protectors rather than protestors.

In talking to those attending the December meeting of the Bryan County Democratic Party, Rawls said that she was limiting her comments to what she herself had witnessed. One of the strongest themes present during her talk was the insistence on peace and prayer within the camp. “This was first and foremost a prayer camp, and [those] who cannot love and pray for the police and the pipeline employees [as well as the Sioux tribe] were directed to the counselors available there and were not welcome in the actions or on the front lines,” said Rawls. “The violence at the site … was one sided.”

Rawls’s brother-in-law, and local business owner Paxton Daniels, spent more than two weeks working at Standing Rock with the other volunteers in the construction and weatherizing efforts. He was also present at the BCDP meeting giving his own observations and insights.

In regard to the publicized violence that occurred in the Nov. 20 attempt to remove vehicles blocking the public highway that is the camp’s most direct access to the nearest medical facilities, Rawls said, “I was not at the bridge that night. I was working with a construction crew near the medical tents, when suddenly we went from prayerful camp to something like a scene from MASH.” Both Daniels and Rawls were immediately alarmed at the large number of people returning to the medical tent with severe wounds and covered in ice, and scrambled with others to find fresh clothes and make fires. Many protestors were hospitalized despite their efforts.

At the center of the Standing Rock protests is a pipeline being laid by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) between North Dakota and Illinois. ETP is a Dallas, Texas, corporation. The pipeline runs near Standing Rock, the reservation of one group of Sioux people. The protest began in spring 2016 and, with as many as 3,000 to 4,000 regular participants, has become the largest Native American gathering in a century. With people from all over the United States, including thousands of Veterans for Standing Rock, and many people from abroad, its numbers sometimes top 10,000.

Participants claim that a leak in the pipeline, which runs under the Missouri River, could contaminate the Sioux’s only water supply. Although ETP argues that a leak won’t happen, The Boston Globe has documented more than 2,000 serious pipeline leaks in the United States in the past 20 years. The tribe also cites damage to an ancient tribal burial ground.

According to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation website, the dispute is the most recent chapter in a troubled centuries-long relationship marked by treaties with the Sioux broken by the United States, such as the federal government‘s waging war in the 1870s and seizing tribal land when gold was discovered on it. Throughout the remainder of the 19th Century, the government reduced the size of the Sioux land holdings and conducted strong programs to enforce compliance with European culture.

Misty Rawls has now returned to her work and studies in Gothenberg.

Submitted by the Bryan County Democratic Party.

Misty Rawls speaks to Bryan County Democrats about experiences at Standing Rock.