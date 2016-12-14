Historic church windows under renovation

Work has begun on restoring the antique stained glass windows at the Durant First Presbyterian Church.

Restoration began recently on the large window over the choir loft and extensive carpenter ant/water damage was discovered along the base of the frame, which will cost an additional $2,000 over the $28,000 for phase one of the restoration.

The windows, made more than 100 years ago, came from the Presbyterian Church’s prior location at Third and Cedar. That building was completed in 1914 and when the congregation moved in 1980 to its present location at 501 N. 15th Ave., they salvaged the original windows and had many of them installed in the new church.

Time, however, has taken its toll on the windows which church members attribute to a combination of age and improper installation. The frames have sustained significant damage through the years and if they are not properly renovated, a piece of Durant’s history could be lost.

“These windows are truly a treasure and a piece of our origins as a church,” a letter sent out to members states. “Their value in dollars and cents is through the roof but their real value to us is in our hearts.

Church members say more than $2,500 from the November church community garage sale has helped with their stained glass funding goal and they plan is to have another sale, possibly in February.

Tickets for a Dec. 18 drawing for Betty Garrett’s handmade full/queen size quilt will also help with funding for these windows.

Garrett is 91 years old and learned to quilt for therapy when her husband died 50 years ago.

Church member Cathy Conway said Garrett and her daughter-in-law Valeria Garrett chose this one out of her collection.

There will be another drawing Dec. 18 for a diamond ring Conway is donating that she says will help the church obtain the $30,000 for the stained glass restorations. Conway will give the winner a choice between two rings appraised at $3,200 and $2,700.

All of these ticket sales go to saving and preserving the windows.

