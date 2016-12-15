Durant Teacher of the Year named

Durant Public Schools is pleased to announce Cody Little from Durant High School is the 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year and will represent the district in the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year process.

Coach Little teaches Physical Science and is an assistant softball and baseball coach. He attended and graduated from Antlers Public Schools and went on to receive his Bachelors of Science degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He is also currently working on his Masters degree. Coach Little has been a member of the Durant Lion family since August 2011 and has spent his entire teaching career of 5 years in the Durant School District. He is blessed to be married to Kallie and is the proud father of two daughters, Madilyn and Taytum.

“Merriam Webster defines a teacher as, ‘a person whose job is to teach students about certain information or skills.’ I believe that this definition, as simple as it may be, provides educators with a primary focus of teaching students. There are many things that can distract educators from our true purpose in this profession, but we must keep a focus on building and maintaining strong relationships with our students if we ever hope to pass along the information and skills necessary for them to have successful futures. When I began this profession, I thought that I was entering the classroom to teach physical science, but now I am certain that my purpose is to make each day better than the previous for my students because that is what they deserve,” Little said.

Submitted by Durant Schools.

Durant Teacher of the Year for 2016-17, Cody Little, left, is shown being congratulated by Durant Schools Superintendent Duane Merideth. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CodyandDuane.jpg Durant Teacher of the Year for 2016-17, Cody Little, left, is shown being congratulated by Durant Schools Superintendent Duane Merideth. Durant Teacher of the Year Cody Little, right, is shown with family, grandparents Gill and Liz Gilreath, wife Kallie and daughter Taytum. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cody-s-family.jpg Durant Teacher of the Year Cody Little, right, is shown with family, grandparents Gill and Liz Gilreath, wife Kallie and daughter Taytum. Coach Little teaches Physical Science and is an assistant softball and baseball coach. He is shown with other coaches. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CodyandCoaches.jpg Coach Little teaches Physical Science and is an assistant softball and baseball coach. He is shown with other coaches.