Downtown walking trail ribbon cut

A ribbon cutting, reception and inaugural walk was held Thursday afternoon at Three Valley Museum in Durant.

The ribbon was cut on a leg of the walking trail around Durant.

This leg enhances that portion of the walking trail that was unveilved earlier this year.

“Three Valley Loop” is officially open and ready as it winds through the downtown Durant area.

Kara Byrd, Imagine Durant Executive Director said, “This was made possible by these partnerships in our area. Imagine Durant, TSET Healthy Living Program, Durant Main Street, Three Valley Museum, Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Durant, Sherwin Williams and Keeling Laser Imaging all made this happen.”

Earlier this year, the ribbon was cut on the leg near Southeastern.

The walking trail has been a work in progress for some time with these organizations, their leaders and volunteers devoting a lot of time to making this happen, according to officials.

“We are so delighted to have this section of the trail project in downtown Durant”, said Nancy Ferris, curator of the Three Valley Museum.

“The name is particularly important due to its’ historical significance. In the book by Henry McCreary entitled “Queen of Three Valleys”, McCreary refers to Durant as being a “Queen” nestled in the valleys of the Red, Blue, and Washita Rivers. The symbol for this walking trail is a 3 point crown representing the “Queen. Each point symbolizes one of the 3 rivers.

I believe folks using this loop will be in a safe, well lighted, environment, and will be able to window shop and check out the stores and eateries in the downtown area. The benefits are three fold…a layer of history, a layer of commerce, and a great way to improve your health,” said Ferris.

Prizes were given away after the walk for “Dash for Cash”, a program of Durant Main Street. That event was held at the Massey Building in Durant.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

A ribbon cutting, reception and inaugural walk was held Thursday afternoon at Three Valley Museum in Durant. The ribbon was cut on a leg of the walking trail around Durant. This leg enhances that portion of the walking trail that was unveiled earlier this year. “Three Valley Loop” is officially open and ready as it winds through the downtown Durant area. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0185RibbonWalkway-1.jpg A ribbon cutting, reception and inaugural walk was held Thursday afternoon at Three Valley Museum in Durant. The ribbon was cut on a leg of the walking trail around Durant. This leg enhances that portion of the walking trail that was unveiled earlier this year. “Three Valley Loop” is officially open and ready as it winds through the downtown Durant area. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Nancy Ferris, Curator of the Three Valley Museum and Greg Phillips enjoy the cold walk on another leg of the “Three Valley Loop” walking trail in Durant. Officials took the inaugural walk Thursday afternoon after the ribbon was cut. This portion of the walking trail is in front of the Three Valley Museum on Main Street. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0189WalkingTrailGood-1.jpg Nancy Ferris, Curator of the Three Valley Museum and Greg Phillips enjoy the cold walk on another leg of the “Three Valley Loop” walking trail in Durant. Officials took the inaugural walk Thursday afternoon after the ribbon was cut. This portion of the walking trail is in front of the Three Valley Museum on Main Street. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat