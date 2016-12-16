County Democrats donate to Achille Clothing Closet

“Nothing puts you in the Christmas spirit like giving,” is how Ronda DeCaire describes the visit that she and six other Bryan County Democrats made to the Achille High School Clothing Closet December 13 to present Closet Manager Judy Stephens and Principal Lora Stanglin with bags of clothing and cash donations.

The Clothing Closet serves not only Achille students but many others all around the county. Acting Achille Mayor David Northcutt, on hand for the presentation, announced that the City of Achille has opened an adult clothing closet in the town’s City Hall. Northcutt is also Chair of the Democratic Party of Bryan County.

Following the presentation, Stephens took those present on a tour of the Clothing Closet, which is crammed with warm jackets, caps, gloves, jeans, shirts — even some prom dresses. The visitors volunteered to come back in order to help her sort many of the boxes of clothing she has collected and is getting ready for display.

Donating to local public service and charity groups during the holiday season is an annual event for the Bryan County Democratic Party and the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women.

Among others, they have donated in the past to Bryan County Youth Services, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and Robert E. Lee Elementary School. In addition to bags of new clothing, they donated $1130.00 to the Achille Clothing Closet this year.

Submitted by the Bryan County Democratic Party.

Judy Stephens, Achille Clothing Closet Manager and High School Teacher, shows her surprise at the check from the Bryan County Democratic Party, as Joe Littlejohn and Marion Hill look on. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Closet1.jpg Judy Stephens, Achille Clothing Closet Manager and High School Teacher, shows her surprise at the check from the Bryan County Democratic Party, as Joe Littlejohn and Marion Hill look on. Shown at the Democratic presentation to the Achille Clothing Closet are, left to right, Marion Hill, Elbert Hill, Judy Stephens, Lora Stanglin, Ronda DeCaire, Joe Littlejohn, Glynda Herndon, David Northcutt, Marilyn Alexander, and Katrina Daniels. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Closet2.jpg Shown at the Democratic presentation to the Achille Clothing Closet are, left to right, Marion Hill, Elbert Hill, Judy Stephens, Lora Stanglin, Ronda DeCaire, Joe Littlejohn, Glynda Herndon, David Northcutt, Marilyn Alexander, and Katrina Daniels.