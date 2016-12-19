Posted on by

Home on Elm catches fire

By Matt Swearengin - mswearengin@civitasmedia.com

Durant firefighters responded to a house fire on West Elm Street Monday morning.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The Durant Fire Department put out a fire Monday morning at a home on West Elm Street.

The occupant told firefighters the fire started in the utility room. The cause is under investigation.

