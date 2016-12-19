Home on Elm catches fire

Durant firefighters responded to a house fire on West Elm Street Monday morning.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
The Durant Fire Department put out a fire Monday morning at a home on West Elm Street.
The occupant told firefighters the fire started in the utility room. The cause is under investigation.
