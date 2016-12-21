Shop with a Cop held

Approximately 176 area children met at the Durant Wal-Mart on Tuesday morning to have their Christmas wishes and dreams come true thanks to officers and staff with Durant Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officers, parents and children met up with jolly ol’ St. Nick during the morning hours as the kids were treated to a shopping trip and given the chance to select whatever toys their hearts desired. Everywhere you looked, kids couldn’t contain the joy and excitement on their faces as officers accompanied small groups of children through the aisles selecting gadgets and toys to take home courtesy of the Departments.

This year marked nine years that Durant officers have participated in this annual holiday tradition benefiting those children and families of Bryan County who are less fortunate and who need a little extra in making Christmas merry for the whole family.

It was obvious that children weren’t the only ones walking away with a happy smile and a full heart. The joy of Christmas in the form of giving shone on the face of every officer, family member and even Wal-Mart staff who helped turn dreams into reality just in time for Christmas morning. Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of the program since it was introduced to Bryan County. For more information, the public may call the Durant Police agencies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.

Bryan County Sheriff-Elect Johnny Christian is shown in the “Shop with a Cop” program held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0009-1.jpg Bryan County Sheriff-Elect Johnny Christian is shown in the “Shop with a Cop” program held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. Santa was among visitors at the “Shop with a Cop” program held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0005-1.jpg Santa was among visitors at the “Shop with a Cop” program held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. The annual “Shop with a Cop” event was held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0015-1.jpg The annual “Shop with a Cop” event was held Tuesday at Wal-Mart.