Prayer held for local law enforcement

A National Day of Prayer for law enforcement was held Saturday and an event was held at Carl Albert Park in Durant.

Lt. Chuck Wells, a former Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy and now a Lt. in Arkansas, called for a day of prayer for the thin blue line.

Erika Claborn and Julie Sims organized the local event that they plan to be held annually.

Pastor Jesse West from Westside Baptist Church led the prayer and Josh Claborn made a flag for the Durant Police Department.

A cup was made and donated by Trey and Tanya Mills from Coleman. Randall Cheney, of the Durant Police Department, participated in the event.

“Myself and Julie Sims have decided to make this an annual event,” Claborn said. “Next year we hope to have more people with us. Our law enforcement does this each and every day, 24 hours a day. I believe this is not only the right thing to do but as citizens, the least we can do. To pray for all our law enforcement lets them know that we back the blue.”

Organizers are planning for a bigger event next year.

