Police spread Christmas spirit

The Durant Police Department is in the Christmas spirit and for the second year, they have been providing food and candy to motorists they have pulled over and also have stopped at people’s homes.

DPD received approximately 20 hams from the Choctaw Nation. Families Feeding Families donated candy and fruit which officers placed in bags along with stuffed animals.

Throughout the day and evening Wednesday, officers gave the hams and other goodies to surprised residents. Police plan for this to be an annual event.

Durant Police Lt. Brock Jones gives a woman he pulled over a ham for Christmas. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7664-001.jpg Durant Police Lt. Brock Jones gives a woman he pulled over a ham for Christmas. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Lt. Brock Jones of the Durant Police Department stopped at a home Wednesday and surprised the residents with a ham for Christmas. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7660-001.jpg Lt. Brock Jones of the Durant Police Department stopped at a home Wednesday and surprised the residents with a ham for Christmas. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Durant Police Lt. Brock Jones is shown with a ham and a bag of candy and other items he gave to a motorist he pulled over. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7663-001.jpg Durant Police Lt. Brock Jones is shown with a ham and a bag of candy and other items he gave to a motorist he pulled over. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat