Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history

An old, rock building caught my attention during a drive to Kemp one afternoon.

This was once the Kemp High School and though its windows were boarded up, I could tell the building was still being used as a community center. It is a voting precinct as well.

Built to replace an older facility, the first senior class of this building graduated in 1932.

I learned more about it from the Facebook group, “I Know Where Kemp Oklahoma is!”

I met Mary Waitman-Kuneman in this group and she opened up the building for me on a couple of Sunday afternoons. She graduated from Kemp High School in 1957 and played on the school’s winning girls basketball team.

I took photos of all of the class composites and other school items.

There is an old clock dedicated to the class of 1933. The names of the class members are on the clock.

A lettered jacket worn by Joan E. Skinner-Curtis, who graduated in 1964 and died in 1992, is in a display case. Her diploma is there as well. I was particular intrigued by the wooden lockers, some of which had student names written inside them.

The last group of seniors to graduate from KHS was in 1967. Students then transferred to Yuba, a school that also has since closed.

Fifty years later, Kemp High School is a monument of what once was.

