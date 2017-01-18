Baby Blair to be on 700 Club

Baby Blair is perhaps the most famous baby in Durant, Oklahoma.

She was born with a rare condition that required her to have a complete heart transplant.

Her Dad is Jordan Sullivan, son of Green Spray owner Randy Sullivan.

Her mother Angie Sullivan said, “She was born with Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome which is normally correctable by three open heart surgeries. She has Pulmonary Steno-sis also which prevented them from doing even one surgery. Her only option was a heart transplant.”

The family had special visitors this week who spent the entire day with them, shooting video for a national story on Blair and the Sullivan family.

With the kind of potentially life threatening condition Baby Blair has, her family’s faith in God was tested as well as reinforced with every day that passed.

A local story was noticed nationally and Sullivan was contacted by the 700 Club producers for their program with a Christian theme.

Sullivan said, “They were focusing on how our faith pulled us through. The power of prayer also helped. I emphasized how our community was, and how powerful I felt everyone’s prayers from Facebook was.”

Timing is everything as Baby Blair will have her feeding tube from her throat.

The Sullivans have a very specific medical routine they follow now for Blair.

When her throat tube is removed, it will be a huge milestone in her young life.

As for eating normally, Baby Blair won’t be eating normally anytime soon.

Sullivan said, “She will have surgery later this month and they will install a “G button.”

Basically its a feeding tube that is more permanent, delivering food to her stomach but not down her throat. This will make life much better for the family and especially Blair.

Sullivan said, “Without the tube in her throat, we are hoping she will eat better. That tube is really uncomfortable for her. It makes her gag and things like that.”

The 700 Club is on the Christian Broadcasting Network which is beamed by satellite worldwide.

They are spotlighting the Sullivans for their faith through the obstacles they face with their year and half old little girl.

The community rallied behind Baby Blair and and when made aware, they donated what they could to help with expenses.

When asked about how those donations helped their family, Sullivan said, “It’s still a long road ahead with our expenses every month.”

She did say how much she appreciated everyone who helped and especially appreciates everyone’s continued prayers.

Baby Blair’s story and her progress brings attention to her condition. This gives the family the opportunity to help others with awareness.

Sullivan said, “Of course one thing they may not touch on (700 Club). We want to use our situation to promote organ donation awareness.”

She said they will be doing more for that cause as time passes and has another cause also.

She said, “One of the things is Congenital Heart Defect awareness too. February is National Heart Health Month and we will have cards that a person can buy and put a name on it. We will do that at Green Spray in Durant the month of February.”

The 700 Club is one of the longest-running programs in history at 38 years.

It’s the longest continuously-run weekday program on cable television.

Founder Pat Robertson hosts the show that will undoubtedly make Baby Blair a national and perhaps worldwide name.

As each milestone in her life passes, the family gives God the credit.

As she grows up, many will look on this youngster’s accomplishments with joy.

The little one known as Baby Blair has captured the hearts of everyone in her hometown and after the program airs around Valentine’s Day, she’ll capture the world’s hearts too.

A producer and photographer capture video moments for their story on Baby Blair to air around Valentine’s Day. The crew spent the day with the Sullivan’s, interviewing them about their life and faith in God. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0747Film-3.jpg A producer and photographer capture video moments for their story on Baby Blair to air around Valentine’s Day. The crew spent the day with the Sullivan’s, interviewing them about their life and faith in God. Jordan and Angie Sullivan with their baby Blair as the 700 Club visits their home. They will spotlight the couple’s faith as they raise their young daughter. Baby Blair had a successful complete heart transplant in Dallas. The couple give God credit for their daughter’s accomplishments. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0768USE-3.jpg Jordan and Angie Sullivan with their baby Blair as the 700 Club visits their home. They will spotlight the couple’s faith as they raise their young daughter. Baby Blair had a successful complete heart transplant in Dallas. The couple give God credit for their daughter’s accomplishments.

CBN TV Crew visited Sullivan home