Today we celebrate the life of Marijon Glosson Brewer who went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 1, 2016 after a beautiful life spent devoted to her family, friends, and nursing career caring for others. She was born May 31, 1941 in Durant, Oklahoma and celebrated her 75th birthday this year. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Layfette Glosson and Mary Estella Lauderdale Glosson. She was married to George Wesley Brewer on August 25, 1962 and enjoyed 50 years of committed marriage before George’s passing on August 26, 2012. She graduated from Durant High School and the University of Dallas – St. Paul School of Nursing. She received the Florence Nightingale award and graduated with honors. She was a Registered Nurse and was very passionate about her profession. She worked for Harris Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas in the early 1960’s, became a stay-at-home-mom after their second child was born, and then returned to full time nursing in 1982 as a School Nurse for Ector County School District, retiring in 1994. Marijon elected to donate her body to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for the purpose of educating the next generation specifically in treating mental illness as she suffered from Bipolar Mood Disorder and more recently Progressive Vascular Dementia.

Marijon’s faith guided her life and her family and friends were very important to her. She loved children and volunteered her time with Crescent Park Baptist Church over the years serving as Preschool Coordinator for several years in the 1970’s and 1980’s. She was active in the Beta Epsilon Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota, a service organization, serving as President in 1992-1993. Marijon loved to cook for her family and friends. Her delicious pies, cookies, homemade jams and Christmas sweets (especially Peanut Brittle) were enjoyed by many, and she would often take dinner to friends and neighbors. She loved entertaining and could often be found planning Tea Parties. She planned and carried out amazing birthday parties for her children when they were young. She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts and was known to say, “We can make that cheaper.” She always had a project going and made sure her children learned many skills as they grew up. She was a marathon shopper and could find a bargain just about anywhere. She adored her family and was always interested in her grandchildren’s activities. Even as dementia robbed her of many of her memories, she always knew the people in her life – family, friends, and even the nurses and caregivers who cared for her daily.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to our dear family and friends who stood by Marijon and our family in the difficult times of her illnesses and to the nurses, caregivers, and doctors who have helped care for Marijon over the years. Her condition required around the clock care for the last several years, and so she had been cared for in several long-term care facilities including most recently Hogan Park Nursing and Rehab, Legacy Ranch Memory Care, and Crane Nursing and Rehab. We are grateful to those who have cared for her and looked past her mood disorder and progressing dementia to see the wonderful person she was and appreciate her gifts in spite of the challenges her illnesses presented.

Marijon is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Wesley Brewer; her parents, John Thomas Layfette Glosson and Mary Estella Glosson; her brother, James Glosson; her brother, Jack Glosson; her sisters, Nettie Glosson Bond Williams, Geraldine Glosson Davenport, and Wennie Glosson Talley. She is survived by her daughter Jorjann Davis and husband Jerry Davis of Midland; her son John Brewer and wife Connie Brewer of Buford, Georgia; and her daughter Jan Minifie and husband Jonathan Minifie of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Her grandchildren: Wesley Thomas and Melody Jan Davis of Midland; Kathryn Marie, Lindsey Sarah and Alexandra Lee Brewer of Buford, Georgia; Brandon Thomas, Renée LeeAnn, and Brianna Mae Minifie of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; her sister-in-law Billie Parker of McKinney, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service and Tea Party will be held on October 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Crescent Park Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas in the Large Fellowship Hall to celebrate Marijon’s life.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Crescent Park Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas; or the Odessa College George W. Brewer Memorial Scholarship fund.