Clinton, Trump in North Carolina as days to campaign dwindle


RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina residents undecided or yet to go to the polls are targets of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as they visit again the battleground state.

The major-party presidential candidates scheduled two public appearances each Thursday in the state.

Clinton was scheduled to speak in the afternoon at Pitt Community College Winterville to encourage early in-person voting. At night, she was expected to have some help at Walnut Creek amphitheater in Raleigh, with former rival Bernie Sanders and hip-hop star Pharrell Williams on the stage with her.

Trump’s itinerary included a late-afternoon rally in Concord and evening event in Selma.

Friday is also a big day in North Carolina. President Barack Obama is back for events in Charlotte and Fayetteville, while Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is speaking in Greenville.

