Van crashes into utility pole

Nicholas Dees Memorial Run held in Durant

Welborn plays museum

Silo FCCLA raises money for vests

Rare national fire advisory issued for drought-hit Oklahoma

Williams honored at airport

George Washington School for sale

Many Durant residents remember George Washington Elementary School fondly from their childhood.The school has seen a century of memories.The Durant In...

Municipal candidate filings set to begin Monday

Candidates for municipal office in 7 Bryan County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6.Linda Fahre...

Candidates for Bokchito municipal offices can file Feb. 13

Candidates for municipal office in the Bryan County municipality of Bokchito may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1...

Globetrotters at SOSU tonight

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining basketball fans since 1926.They are exhibitionists at the game of basketball.Tonight they perform at B...

Sheriff’s office receives donated vests

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office now has 20 bullet-proof vests.Sheriff Johnny Christian said the sheriff’s office received two donations ...

For Cold Water Bass Success, Give These Wintertime Baits and Techniques a Try

Silo Rebels sweep Colbert on Senior Night

Cook erupts for record 46 but SE falls shy of sweep

Area Basketball Roundup

Tushka 61, Achille 28 (Girls)Class 2A’s 11th ranked Lady Tigers jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to their 22nd victory of...

2A playoff assignments draw plenty of emotions

Class 2A basketball playoff assignments were announced by the OSSAA on Thursday afternoon and you may be hard pressed to find anyone in Bryan County p...

Globetrotter hijinks at Bloomer Sullivan

Jumpin’ Joe Ballard skies high for one of many dunks on the night as the Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Durant on Wednesday.The World Famou...

Two Durant Lions ink football scholarships

Durant’s Bruen Wood and Tre’ Harper admittedly had dreamed about playing college football much of their lives.The DHS senior duo will get ...

SE softball tourney webcast on MIX 96

The 2017 Southeastern Regional Invitational Tournament always showcases exciting softball action and plenty of it.The tournament will be played Friday...

Savage Storm football inks 44 on Signing Day

While it’s way early to tell how players will pan out once they enter college, Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry is excited and optimistic a...

Slow cooking … using a crock pot

Collecting pecan wood for grafting

Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church

Silo Honor Roll students named

Fall 2016 Honor Roll Silo High SchoolSuperintendent’s Honor RollBailee Allen, Carson Atwood, Adyson Barber, Peyton Cobb, Trevor Dailey, Madison ...

Photography on foggy afternoons

The foggy, dreary weather this weekend made it seem as if it was perfect to stay home and curl up with a good book.By mid-Saturday afternoon, however,...

Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit

Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusi...

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary

JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...

Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...

DAV helps woman obtain wheelchair

To the good folks of Durant

Heads I win, tails you lose

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

I feel it is important to keep the voters of District 19 informed about what is occurring within their state government. With that in mind, I will be ...

Reader says Trump acts like a little boy

There was once a little boy who always blamed his sister whenever he was about to get into trouble. Whether the cookie jar had been raided, a vase had...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Dear President-Elect Trump,Good job for a rookie thus far. I understand you’re used to some top-drawer stuff, but not sure anybody needs to spen...

Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...

The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

