Silo FCCLA raises money for vests
Sheriff’s office receives donated vests
Rabon, Durrill of Five Americans fame remain active in music, writing
Local women participate in marches
Choctaw gives $95,000 check
Latest Updates
- Journey stories continue - 11:12 pm
- DPD, City at odds over police chief - 11:12 pm
- Old story finds new life in book ‘Schools for the Choctaws’ - 11:12 pm
- Commissioners discourage outdoor burning - 11:11 pm
- Voters should apply early for absentee ballots - 11:10 pm
- Amazon.com to start collecting state sales tax in Oklahoma - 6:28 pm
- Van crashes into utility pole - 6:22 pm
- Nicholas Dees Memorial Run held in Durant - 12:51 am updated: 12:53 am.
- Welborn plays museum - 11:23 pm updated: 12:34 am.
- Task force: Lower sentences for some nonviolent crimes - 10:56 pm
- Panel seeks to expel lawmaker accused of harassment - 10:56 pm
- Silo FCCLA raises money for vests - 10:49 pm updated: 10:56 pm.
- GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate - 10:49 pm
- Rare national fire advisory issued for drought-hit Oklahoma - 10:48 pm
- George Washington School for sale - 6:25 pm updated: 10:49 pm.
- Municipal candidate filings set to begin Monday - 9:12 am
- Candidates for Bokchito municipal offices can file Feb. 13 - 9:12 am
- Williams honored at airport - 10:27 pm updated: 12:43 am.
- Globetrotters at SOSU tonight - 9:29 pm
- Sheriff’s office receives donated vests - 8:17 pm updated: 11:40 pm.
- Informational luncheon held for seniors - 8:16 pm
- Diabetes Empowerment Education Program coming to Durant - 8:15 pm updated: 9:07 am.
- Choctaw Nation Going Green, McAlester recycling effort earns honors - 8:14 pm updated: 11:11 pm.
- Johnson found guilty during second trial - 10:56 am
- Oklahoma circuses eye opportunity - 9:21 am
NEWS
Task force: Lower sentences for some nonviolent crimes
TULSA (AP) — Shortening criminal penalties for nonviolent drug offenders, offering parole to older inmates and allowing some prisoners a chance ...
Panel seeks to expel lawmaker accused of harassment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker who admitted asking his legislative assistant to send him topless photos and accompany him to a strip ...
GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans jammed two of President Donald Trump’s top Cabinet picks through the Senate Finance Committee with no Democr...
Rare national fire advisory issued for drought-hit Oklahoma
TULSA (AP) — Oklahoma has been placed under a national fire advisory as much of the state struggles with unrelenting drought and tinder-dry vege...
George Washington School for sale
Many Durant residents remember George Washington Elementary School fondly from their childhood.The school has seen a century of memories.The Durant In...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
SPORTS
Bennington sweeps Victory Life on Senior Night
BENNINGTON – It was all Senior Night smiles as Bennington swept the Victory Life Eagles on Friday night.Both games were tales of two halves. The...
Perfect Storm Yields Two Massive Bow Bucks for Oklahoma Archers
Call it a perfect storm, if you will, a collision of ingredients that led to two of the Sooner State’s finest whitetail bucks of all-time being ...
Area Basketball Roundup
Caddo 52, Caney 50, OT (Girls)It was Senior Night at Caddo but it was a sophomore that stepped up with a career game to fuel the Lady Bruins to a dram...
ADA – Facing Top 10 ranked Ada squads on the road was a tough proposition for the Durant Lions going into Friday night, but both the DHS girls a...
Southeastern Invitational Roundups
This is a Day 1 recap of most games during the Southeastern Invitational softball tournament at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.Action in the tourname...
For Cold Water Bass Success, Give These Wintertime Baits and Techniques a Try
For many outdoors enthusiasts across Texomaland, the last few days of January and the first few days of February often prove to be the most trying wee...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Book Talk to meet
“Rabbit-Proof Fence” is Book Talk’s choice for its February 9 discussion at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 151...
Collecting pecan wood for grafting
Have you ever found a native tree that produced great, flavorful nuts every year and thought how to make more of them? Do you have a lot of young nati...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 30th, 2017. |
God wants to have a relationship with us
Isaiah 48:12Hearken unto me, O Jacob and Israel, my called; I am he; I am the first, I also am the last.Here in this verse Isaiah is talking to Israel...
Silo Honor Roll students named
Fall 2016 Honor Roll Silo High SchoolSuperintendent’s Honor RollBailee Allen, Carson Atwood, Adyson Barber, Peyton Cobb, Trevor Dailey, Madison ...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church
Thomas M. Maxwell, Principal of Alliance Architects, Inc., announced the recent award of a new church for Fusion Bible Church in Durant.While still in...
OPINION
DAV helps woman obtain wheelchair
To the good folks of Durant
Heads I win, tails you lose
From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey
I feel it is important to keep the voters of District 19 informed about what is occurring within their state government. With that in mind, I will be ...
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
There was once a little boy who always blamed his sister whenever he was about to get into trouble. Whether the cookie jar had been raided, a vase had...
Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far
Dear President-Elect Trump,Good job for a rookie thus far. I understand you’re used to some top-drawer stuff, but not sure anybody needs to spen...
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...