6:42 pm
Updated: 7:11 pm. |    

Boys & Girls Club Crystal Ball to be held Saturday

6:37 pm |    

12:29 pm |    

Couple finds courthouse photo

9:47 am |    

Prepare a ‘calving kit’

9:27 am |    

Retrial of man on sexual assault charges begins

9:26 am |    

Ribbon cutting held for Choctaw Print Services

Prepare a ‘calving kit’

Before the hustle and bustle of the spring calving season, now is a good time to put together the supplies and equipment that will be needed to assist...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints won’t testify

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican legislator from Tulsa who’s been the subject of sexual harassment complaints said Monday he won’t ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Retrial of man on sexual assault charges begins

The retrial of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman began Monday.A jury previously convicted thirty-eight-year-old Gerald Ray Johnson Jr. of...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Hidden door, walled windows among Oklahoma Capitol mysteries

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Restoration specialists at the Oklahoma State Capitol are scratching their heads over unusual discoveries made inside the w...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Washington Irving presents teacher skits

Friday morning it was hard to tell who was having more fun celebrating Washington Irving Elementary School’s 90th birthday.Teachers performed sk...

January 21st, 2017 |  

7:58 am |    

Local powerlifters compete well at Prague Invitational

7:57 am |    

Reverse migration brings hope duck limits

7:57 am |    

Big opportunities await SE basketball squads

Durant grapplers drop dual decision to Davis

After more than a month on the road, the Durant Lion wrestling team returned Tuesday night but it wasn’t a pleasant homecoming as they dropped a...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Durant Lions cruise by Plainview, 65-38

An ice cold third period once again doomed the Durant girls against Plainview but the Lions reversed fortunes in the nightcap to forge a Tuesday night...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Area Basketball Roundup

Rock Creek 62, Tushka 45 (Boys)After a pair of tough defeats to ranked foes in the Bryan County Tournament, 12th ranked Rock Creek bounced back with a...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Caddo girls win 4th straight county tourney

Winning four championships in a row in anything is tough. A lot of things have to go right and you have plenty of consistency. Just ask the Caddo Lady...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Bruins finish magical run to title

When the Bryan County Tournament brackets were announced a few short weeks ago, the Caddo Bruins were almost an afterthought when most observers were ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Bryan County Tournament Champions

Despite starting the tournament seeded fourth, the Caddo Bruins defied the odds to capture the Bryan County championship on Saturday night with an imp...

January 24th, 2017 |  

11:32 am |    

Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church

9:12 am
Updated: 3:11 pm. |    

Photography on foggy afternoons

8:51 am |    

Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary

JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Parenting classes to be offered

The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

OHCE to host New Year’s resolutions solutions

The Bryan County Oklahoma Home & Community Education (OHCE) would like to invite the public to attend the “New Year’s Resolutions Solu...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS

Brayden Bentley has been nominated and awarded Career and Technology Education (CTE) Student of the Month at Durant High School. To be considered for ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

10:07 am |    

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

10:13 am |    

Reader says Trump acts like a little boy

8:54 am |    

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...

December 24th, 2016 |  

The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...

December 14th, 2016 |  

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

December 6th, 2016 |  

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

November 15th, 2016 |  

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

November 10th, 2016 |  

Durant Democrat

