NEWS
Oklahoma circuses eye opportunity
HUGO, Okla. (AP) — Sending home the nation’s most famous clowns presents an opportunity for three Oklahoma-based family-owned businesses.H...
Choctaw youth sign up for summer jobs in record numbers
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Youth Work Program is now signing up students for summer 2017 jobs. In the first three weeks, registration has ...
OHP responds to motorcycle and car crashes
A two car collision at Mead Monday afternoon at approximately 1pm, resulted in mostly minor injuries for both drivers.Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper ...
Dees Memorial Run held
The Nicholas Dees Memorial Run was held Saturday in Durant.It’s the second annual run to honor Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Dees who was...
Legacy of old trading post lives on in Pawnee
PAWNEE (AP) — Pawnee Bill’s Old Town Indian Trading Post was an idea that catered to the modern world of the 1920s and the growing use of ...
SPORTS
Area Basketball Roundup
Atoka 79, Silo 77 (Boys)Despite a great start and all five starters reaching double figures, the Silo Rebels could not come up with enough defensive s...
SE men upset bid falls short
Coach Kelly Green’s Southeastern Savage Storm men took conference leading Arkansas-Monticello to the limit and even further on Saturday but coul...
Big second half fuels Lions past Broken Bow
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the opening half, the Durant Lions roared back after intermission to rally for a solid 61-49 victory over Br...
Red River Rivalry Lacrosse Action
Durant’s Parker Morgan works his way past a Tulsa Union defender and around the goal during Saturday’s Red River Rivalry Lacrosse Tourname...
DHS wrestlers place 8th in conference tourney
SHAWNEE - The Durant High wrestling squad finished with five placers in the rugged Midwestern Conference Tournament over the weekend to finish eighth ...
Tushka holds off Caddo for huge sweep
TUSHKA – Less than a week removed from Bryan County Tournament championship defeats, it was Tushka girls and boys that got a bit of revenge on F...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Silo Honor Roll students named
Fall 2016 Honor Roll Silo High SchoolSuperintendent’s Honor RollBailee Allen, Carson Atwood, Adyson Barber, Peyton Cobb, Trevor Dailey, Madison ...
Photography on foggy afternoons
The foggy, dreary weather this weekend made it seem as if it was perfect to stay home and curl up with a good book.By mid-Saturday afternoon, however,...
Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit
Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusi...
Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...
OPINION
DAV helps woman obtain wheelchair
To the good folks of Durant
Heads I win, tails you lose
From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey
I feel it is important to keep the voters of District 19 informed about what is occurring within their state government. With that in mind, I will be ...
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
There was once a little boy who always blamed his sister whenever he was about to get into trouble. Whether the cookie jar had been raided, a vase had...
Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far
Dear President-Elect Trump,Good job for a rookie thus far. I understand you’re used to some top-drawer stuff, but not sure anybody needs to spen...
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...