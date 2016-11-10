NEWS

8:59 pm
Updated: 1:14 am. |    

Bypass exit construction begins

Bypass exit construction begins
12:31 am |    

Girl donates blankets to fire department

Girl donates blankets to fire department
8:04 pm |    

Blanket giving girl receives gifts

Blanket giving girl receives gifts
8:04 pm |    

McDonald’s Teacher of the Month

McDonald’s Teacher of the Month
10:08 pm
Updated: 7:58 pm. |    

EDC holds meeting

EDC holds meeting
9:38 pm |    

Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history

Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history

Northwest Heights releases honor roll

Northwest Heights Superintendent’s Honor RollFirst Grade:Aiden Barrineau, Jace Beaver, Olen Beaver, Bayler Black, Avery Blackburn, Boston Browde...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Southeastern to be involved in community projects on MLK Day

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. Classes will not be held, but the University wil...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Glendel Rushing was elected in 1964. He’s the longest continuous employee in the State of Oklahoma according to County Commissioner District 3. ...

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |  

City Council meets for the new year

City Council meets for the new year

The Durant City Council met Tuesday evening at City Hall.The council accepted a $400 donation to the Donald W. Reynold’s Library from WasteQuip....

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |  

Raffle raises money for New Life House

Raffle raises money for New Life House

Barry Reeves donated a Ruger .380 pistol to New Life House for a raffle fundraiser. The house, which provides a sober living place for women, raised $...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Voter registration deadline is Friday

Friday, Jan. 13, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 Achille I-003, Caddo I-005, and Rock C...

January 10th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

11:01 am
Updated: 8:48 am. |    

Caddo upsets state ranked Rattan

Caddo upsets state ranked Rattan
11:01 am
Updated: 8:45 am. |    

Lions survive furious 4th quarter for McAlester split

Lions survive furious 4th quarter for McAlester split
11:00 am |    

Farmer values Allstate Good Works Team experience

Farmer values Allstate Good Works Team experience
Bryan County Hall of Fame inductees have high accolades

Bryan County Hall of Fame inductees have high accolades

The Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2017 consists of a combination of talents from parents and then child, proving that the “ap...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

Jackson posts submission victory

Durant native Damon Jackson wasted little time taking command in his return to the octagon Friday night and picked up a second round submission win on...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 48, Milburn 14 (Girls)The Bennington Lady Bears rolled to a 16-2 advantage through one period and never looked back while cruising to the v...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Durant Lions prep for powerlifting season opener

Durant Lions prep for powerlifting season opener

With participation continuing to grow on a yearly basis, the Durant High School powerlifting team will embark on a new season starting Friday when the...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Achille notches sweep over Victory Life

Achille notches sweep over Victory Life

ACHILLE - In a battle of the Eagles Thursday night, Achille outgunned visiting Victory Life to post a Bryan County sweep.The Lady Eagles cruised to a ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

World famous Harlem Globetrotters in Durant Feb. 1

World famous Harlem Globetrotters in Durant Feb. 1

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University i...

January 13th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

10:05 am |    

Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS

Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS
9:46 am |    

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk
1:25 pm |    

Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?

Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?
Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

A gripping, convincing novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at ...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Chamber coffee network to be held at McDonald’s

A new year means a new start to the Chamber’s weekly Coffee Network event.We invite you to join us each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for this ...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Check out the Library

Library Hours: Monday - Thursday 9:00am - 8:00pm, Friday & Saturday 9:00am -5:00pm -OverDrive eBook collection– OK Virtual Library – F...

December 30th, 2016 |  

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Editor’s note: Former Democrat owner and publisher Bob Peterson published this every Christmas Eve in his “Keeping in Step” column. ...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

While it may not be a pleasant time to be outdoors, now is the time to start preparing your garden soil for the upcoming growing season.If you have ex...

December 24th, 2016 |  

OPINION

10:07 am |    

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey
10:13 am |    

Reader says Trump acts like a little boy

8:54 am |    

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...

December 24th, 2016 |  

The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...

December 14th, 2016 |  

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

December 6th, 2016 |  

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

November 15th, 2016 |  

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

November 10th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Durant Democrat

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles