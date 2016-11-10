NEWS

12:21 am |    

Washington Irving presents teacher skits

Washington Irving presents teacher skits
8:15 am |    

Courthouse renovations continue

Courthouse renovations continue
9:22 pm
Updated: 3:08 pm. |    

Baby Blair to be on 700 Club

Baby Blair to be on 700 Club
11:28 pm
Updated: 12:38 am. |    

Washington Irving celebrates 90 years

Washington Irving celebrates 90 years
11:28 pm |    

Coaches, players hold third reunion

Coaches, players hold third reunion
8:51 am |    

SE students participate in MLK Day of Service community activities

SE students participate in MLK Day of Service community activities
Bypass exit construction begins

Bypass exit construction begins

Construction on new access to the new east bypass to Old East Main near Commercial Metals Company has started.An exit and entrance ramp is being const...

January 13th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Man shot by deputy charged

A man shot and injured after the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said he pointed a rifle at deputies has been charged.Forty-three-year-old Jack Gl...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Girl donates blankets to fire department

Girl donates blankets to fire department

Emma Burkhart continues her quest to provide a blanket for anyone who needs it. She collected blankets over the holidays and is now working on distrib...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Blanket giving girl receives gifts

Blanket giving girl receives gifts

Emma Burkhart, Durant’s 9 year old “Blanket girl” received a personal gift and blanket donations today at Durant’s Chamber of ...

January 12th, 2017 |  

McDonald’s Teacher of the Month

McDonald’s Teacher of the Month

Durant High School Physical Science Teacher Cody Little, left was named the McDonald’s Teacher of the Month for December. Shown congratulating h...

January 12th, 2017 |  

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear custody case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the custody case of a Choctaw child who was placed with extended family in Utah under terms of the Indian ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

1:28 am |    

Tourney consolation finals set

Tourney consolation finals set
1:28 am |    

Achille, Colbert split tournament consolation tilts

Achille, Colbert split tournament consolation tilts
1:27 am |    

Durant Lions outgun New Way Christian, 81-70

Durant Lions outgun New Way Christian, 81-70
Pivotal three-game homestand on tap for SE

Pivotal three-game homestand on tap for SE

Southeastern basketball faces a moment of truth – three moments, actually – this week at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.It’s a three-game ho...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Lion grapplers split district duals

Lion grapplers split district duals

The Durant Lions notched a solid 40-30 win over McAlester but couldn’t hold off Tahlequah in a 49-21 defeat as they split district duals on Thur...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Caddo, Tushka boys win semifinal thrillers

Caddo, Tushka boys win semifinal thrillers

A night of revenge was the story in the Bryan County Tournament boys semifinals with Caddo and Tushka each scoring victories in dramatic fashion on Th...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Tushka, Caddo roll into Bryan County girls finals

Tushka, Caddo roll into Bryan County girls finals

It will be a Bryan County Tournament rematch for the girls championship Saturday night after convincing semifinal victories by Tushka and Caddo Thursd...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Durant Lions drop opening pair in Moore Invitational

Durant Lions drop opening pair in Moore Invitational

MOORE - In a battle of Lions in the opening round of the John Nobles Invitational Thursday, it was host Moore than had the upper hand with girls and b...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Bryan County semifinals slated today at SE

Bryan County semifinals slated today at SE

After two furious days of action, including a pair of overtime games and a buzzer-beating three-point game-winner, the Bryan County Tournament got a n...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

9:12 am
Updated: 3:11 pm. |    

Photography on foggy afternoons

Photography on foggy afternoons
8:51 am |    

Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit

Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit
12:16 pm |    

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Parenting classes to be offered

The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

OHCE to host New Year’s resolutions solutions

The Bryan County Oklahoma Home & Community Education (OHCE) would like to invite the public to attend the “New Year’s Resolutions Solu...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS

Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS

Brayden Bentley has been nominated and awarded Career and Technology Education (CTE) Student of the Month at Durant High School. To be considered for ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

A gripping, convincing novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at ...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Chamber coffee network to be held at McDonald’s

A new year means a new start to the Chamber’s weekly Coffee Network event.We invite you to join us each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for this ...

January 5th, 2017 |  

OPINION

10:07 am |    

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey
10:13 am |    

Reader says Trump acts like a little boy

8:54 am |    

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...

December 24th, 2016 |  

The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...

December 14th, 2016 |  

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

December 6th, 2016 |  

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

November 15th, 2016 |  

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

November 10th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Durant Democrat

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles