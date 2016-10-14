NEWS

New sheriff speaks of his plans

11:00 pm
Blanket giving girl receives gifts

Snow hits Durant

Cardinal FG installs new furnace.

8th graders have career day at SOSU

Northwest Heights named A+ school

President’s Honor Roll released at Southeastern

Following is the President’s Honor Roll for Fall 2016 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. To be eligible, a student must complete a minim...

Superintendent seeks $221M boost for schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister wants lawmakers to consider adding $221 million more to an already stressed p...

Rainbolt talks history

You could have heard a pin drop Tuesday evening as Judge and historian Ken Rainbolt talked about historic locations in Bryan County.He identified loca...

County court clerk and deputies sworn in

Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell administers the oath of office to Bryan County Court Clerk Donna Alexander who was sworn in Tuesday morning....

County clerk and deputies sworn in

Bryan County Clerk Tammy Reynolds, middle, was sworn in Tuesday morning for another four-year term. Also shown are deputies Lacy Allred, left, and Kel...

Bryan County teams fall in Kingston tourney

Durant falls to ranked foes in East Central Classic

Pairings announced for Bryan County Tournament

Tushka wins, Boswell and Calera fall in AmeriState openers

TUSHKA - State-ranked Tushka had little trouble in the opening round of its own AmeriState Invitational but Boswell and Calera weren’t as fortun...

Bryan County Tournament

Bryan County TournamentGirlsMonday, January 16Game 1: Soper vs. Colbert, 6:30 at CaleraGame 2: Achille vs. Silo, 6:30 at SiloTuesday, January 17Game 3...

Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 5Basketball: Ada Tournament - Durant boys vs. Shawnee, 11 a.m. (94.1 KSEO Broadcast); Durant girls vs. Newcastle, 12:30 (94.1 KSEO Broa...

Bowl wrap as SOSU preps for 2nd semester hoops

It’s not over until it’s over and it’s one game away from being over.Football’s bowl season has lasted darn near as long my pn...

A New Year’s worth of outdoors to savor in Oklahoma

From where I sit, as the Andy Williams holiday tune reminds, the season surrounding Dec. 25th really is the most wonderful time of the year.The recent...

Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?

Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?

No matter how good of a livestock producer you are, you will at some point have an animal that will die on your farm. Proper management of those on-fa...

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Editor’s note: Former Democrat owner and publisher Bob Peterson published this every Christmas Eve in his “Keeping in Step” column. ...

SE Honor graduates recognized at Commencement

Thirty-two honor graduates were recognized Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement.Two ceremonies were held in Bl...

New DivorceCare seminar to be held

“DivorceCare, an ongoing divorce recovery seminar and support group continues at First Baptist Church, 124 W. Evergreen, Durant, with a new 13-w...

Durant Christmas Parade winners

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the community for participating in the 2016 Christmas Parade, Tuesday, December 6 on Main Street in Durant....

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Be careful how you vote

A Senate Review

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

2017 Teacher of the Year: Why I’m Supporting State Question 779

Oklahoma is my home, and I don’t want to go anywhere else. But as a teacher from Durant, the reality is that Texas and its impressively higher t...

Be careful how you vote

What if we held an election and nobody voted?Not one single vote from persons dead or alive.Not one single vote from illegal aliens who do not have to...

