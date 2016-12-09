Silo FCCLA raises money for vests
Sheriff’s office receives donated vests
Rabon, Durrill of Five Americans fame remain active in music, writing
Local women participate in marches
Choctaw gives $95,000 check
Latest Updates
- Amazon.com to start collecting state sales tax in Oklahoma - 6:28 pm
- Van crashes into utility pole - 6:22 pm
- Nicholas Dees Memorial Run held in Durant - 12:51 am updated: 12:53 am.
- Welborn plays museum - 11:23 pm updated: 12:34 am.
- Task force: Lower sentences for some nonviolent crimes - 10:56 pm
- Panel seeks to expel lawmaker accused of harassment - 10:56 pm
- Silo FCCLA raises money for vests - 10:49 pm updated: 10:56 pm.
- GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate - 10:49 pm
- Rare national fire advisory issued for drought-hit Oklahoma - 10:48 pm
- George Washington School for sale - 6:25 pm updated: 10:49 pm.
- Municipal candidate filings set to begin Monday - 9:12 am
- Candidates for Bokchito municipal offices can file Feb. 13 - 9:12 am
- Williams honored at airport - 10:27 pm updated: 12:43 am.
- Globetrotters at SOSU tonight - 9:29 pm
- Sheriff’s office receives donated vests - 8:17 pm updated: 11:40 pm.
- Informational luncheon held for seniors - 8:16 pm
- Diabetes Empowerment Education Program coming to Durant - 8:15 pm updated: 9:07 am.
- Choctaw Nation Going Green, McAlester recycling effort earns honors - 8:14 pm
- Johnson found guilty during second trial - 10:56 am
- Oklahoma circuses eye opportunity - 9:21 am
- Choctaw youth sign up for summer jobs in record numbers - 9:21 am
- Area churches unite - 9:52 pm
- OHP responds to motorcycle and car crashes - 9:30 pm updated: 10:56 am.
- Dees Memorial Run held - 9:10 pm updated: 10:28 pm.
- Legacy of old trading post lives on in Pawnee - 11:08 pm
NEWS
George Washington School for sale
Many Durant residents remember George Washington Elementary School fondly from their childhood.The school has seen a century of memories.The Durant In...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Municipal candidate filings set to begin Monday
Candidates for municipal office in 7 Bryan County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6.Linda Fahre...
Candidates for Bokchito municipal offices can file Feb. 13
Candidates for municipal office in the Bryan County municipality of Bokchito may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1...
Globetrotters at SOSU tonight
The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining basketball fans since 1926.They are exhibitionists at the game of basketball.Tonight they perform at B...
Sheriff’s office receives donated vests
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office now has 20 bullet-proof vests.Sheriff Johnny Christian said the sheriff’s office received two donations ...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
SPORTS
Area Basketball Roundup
Tushka 61, Achille 28 (Girls)Class 2A’s 11th ranked Lady Tigers jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to their 22nd victory of...
2A playoff assignments draw plenty of emotions
Class 2A basketball playoff assignments were announced by the OSSAA on Thursday afternoon and you may be hard pressed to find anyone in Bryan County p...
Globetrotter hijinks at Bloomer Sullivan
Jumpin’ Joe Ballard skies high for one of many dunks on the night as the Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Durant on Wednesday.The World Famou...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Two Durant Lions ink football scholarships
Durant’s Bruen Wood and Tre’ Harper admittedly had dreamed about playing college football much of their lives.The DHS senior duo will get ...
SE softball tourney webcast on MIX 96
The 2017 Southeastern Regional Invitational Tournament always showcases exciting softball action and plenty of it.The tournament will be played Friday...
Savage Storm football inks 44 on Signing Day
While it’s way early to tell how players will pan out once they enter college, Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry is excited and optimistic a...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Silo Honor Roll students named
Fall 2016 Honor Roll Silo High SchoolSuperintendent’s Honor RollBailee Allen, Carson Atwood, Adyson Barber, Peyton Cobb, Trevor Dailey, Madison ...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
Photography on foggy afternoons
The foggy, dreary weather this weekend made it seem as if it was perfect to stay home and curl up with a good book.By mid-Saturday afternoon, however,...
January 17th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |
Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit
Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusi...
Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...
OPINION
DAV helps woman obtain wheelchair
To the good folks of Durant
Heads I win, tails you lose
From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey
I feel it is important to keep the voters of District 19 informed about what is occurring within their state government. With that in mind, I will be ...
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
There was once a little boy who always blamed his sister whenever he was about to get into trouble. Whether the cookie jar had been raided, a vase had...
Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far
Dear President-Elect Trump,Good job for a rookie thus far. I understand you’re used to some top-drawer stuff, but not sure anybody needs to spen...
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...