Baby Blair to be on 700 Club
Photography on foggy afternoons
Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history
Christian sworn in as sheriff
Police spread Christmas spirit
NEWS
Prepare a ‘calving kit’
Before the hustle and bustle of the spring calving season, now is a good time to put together the supplies and equipment that will be needed to assist...
Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints won’t testify
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican legislator from Tulsa who’s been the subject of sexual harassment complaints said Monday he won’t ...
Retrial of man on sexual assault charges begins
The retrial of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman began Monday.A jury previously convicted thirty-eight-year-old Gerald Ray Johnson Jr. of...
Hidden door, walled windows among Oklahoma Capitol mysteries
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Restoration specialists at the Oklahoma State Capitol are scratching their heads over unusual discoveries made inside the w...
Washington Irving presents teacher skits
Friday morning it was hard to tell who was having more fun celebrating Washington Irving Elementary School’s 90th birthday.Teachers performed sk...
SPORTS
Durant grapplers drop dual decision to Davis
After more than a month on the road, the Durant Lion wrestling team returned Tuesday night but it wasn’t a pleasant homecoming as they dropped a...
Durant Lions cruise by Plainview, 65-38
An ice cold third period once again doomed the Durant girls against Plainview but the Lions reversed fortunes in the nightcap to forge a Tuesday night...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Area Basketball Roundup
Rock Creek 62, Tushka 45 (Boys)After a pair of tough defeats to ranked foes in the Bryan County Tournament, 12th ranked Rock Creek bounced back with a...
Caddo girls win 4th straight county tourney
Winning four championships in a row in anything is tough. A lot of things have to go right and you have plenty of consistency. Just ask the Caddo Lady...
Bruins finish magical run to title
When the Bryan County Tournament brackets were announced a few short weeks ago, the Caddo Bruins were almost an afterthought when most observers were ...
Bryan County Tournament Champions
Despite starting the tournament seeded fourth, the Caddo Bruins defied the odds to capture the Bryan County championship on Saturday night with an imp...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...
Parenting classes to be offered
The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...
OHCE to host New Year’s resolutions solutions
The Bryan County Oklahoma Home & Community Education (OHCE) would like to invite the public to attend the “New Year’s Resolutions Solu...
Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS
Brayden Bentley has been nominated and awarded Career and Technology Education (CTE) Student of the Month at Durant High School. To be considered for ...
OPINION
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Volunteer this year
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
Legislators must adequately fund education
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Division is our greatest enemy
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...