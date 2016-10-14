Police spread Christmas spirit
Prayer held for local law enforcement
Shop with a Cop held
Home on Elm catches fire
County Democrats donate to Achille Clothing Closet
Latest Updates
- Goodbye 2016…don’t drink and drive tonight - 10:08 pm updated: 10:23 pm.
- 2016 deaths hit close to home for many - 10:08 pm
- Kids play at Boys and Girls Club. - 9:46 pm
- Semi driver unconscious, couldn’t stop for police. - 9:37 pm
- New auto tag for 2017 - 2:57 am updated: 9:36 pm.
- Red Cross celebrates 100 years in SE Oklahoma. - 2:57 am
- Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, son says - 11:06 pm
- Hitchcock Distributing building new facility - 11:04 pm updated: 10:48 pm.
- Colbert home a total loss - 6:38 pm updated: 12:56 pm.
- Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017 - 8:47 pm
- Angel statue donated to city - 8:47 pm updated: 8:58 pm.
- Fire Department’s Christmas cards make national news - 8:53 am
- Choctaw construction is on the rise - 8:53 am
- This New Year, quitting tobacco is within your reach - 9:32 am
- Woman convicted of child molestation - 9:31 am
- Christmas Lights up at historic Choctaw Grounds - 9:27 am
- Town of Achille honored for efforts to promote health - 9:27 am
- Amid court challenge, Oklahoma liquor stores plan for change - 11:07 pm
- Two Durant youths help others for Christmas - 11:06 pm
- Fallin says cigarettes, services likely targets for taxes - 10:16 pm
- Choctaw appointed to Native Farm, Ranch Council - 10:16 pm
- Police spread Christmas spirit - 10:15 pm
- Durant City Council holds special meeting - 10:14 pm updated: 9:49 am.
- Toys given away for Christmas - 2:16 pm updated: 7:26 pm.
- Prayer held for local law enforcement - 2:16 pm
NEWS
Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for ...
Angel statue donated to city
Highland Cemetery has recently received a donation of an angel monument that is presently in a burial lot at the cemetery.The statue is located in the...
December 26th, 2016 updated: December 26th, 2016. |
Fire Department’s Christmas cards make national news
News of the Durant Fire Department’s Christmas cards featuring babies born to firefighters this year has gone national and been picked up by peo...
Choctaw construction is on the rise
If this season, it seems like more construction has been going on in the Choctaw Nation than ever before, there is a reason. No less than 40 major tri...
This New Year, quitting tobacco is within your reach
OKLAHOMA CITY – In 2017, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline — a free program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) — encourage...
Woman convicted of child molestation
A Platter woman has pleaded no contest to a lewd molestation charge.Twenty-two-year-old Lela D’Anna Rogers was sentenced to 10 years in prison. ...
SPORTS
Avoiding Mid-Season Blunders for Duck Hunting Success
As the end of December arrives, the weather is suddenly more springlike than something out of Bing Crosby’s classic crooning of White Christmas....
Mullens heads to Murray State
Fresh off a highly successful six-year stint at the helm of the Durant softball program, including the best campaign in school history this fall, head...
SE players named to Hansen Super Team
Postseason honors continued to roll in this week for the Southeastern Savage Storm football team with four players selected on the prestigious Don Han...
A Christmas wing and an answered prayer
Editor’s Note: Over the years, Democrat outdoors writer Lynn Burkhead has occasionally penned a fictitious Christmas story that uses the outdoor...
Jackson visits Boys & Girls Club
Mixed Martial Arts champ and Durant High graduate Damon Jackson took a little time out of his fight preparations this week to make several public appe...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil
While it may not be a pleasant time to be outdoors, now is the time to start preparing your garden soil for the upcoming growing season.If you have ex...
SE Honor graduates recognized at Commencement
Thirty-two honor graduates were recognized Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement.Two ceremonies were held in Bl...
New DivorceCare seminar to be held
“DivorceCare, an ongoing divorce recovery seminar and support group continues at First Baptist Church, 124 W. Evergreen, Durant, with a new 13-w...
Baker and Dingler to wed
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Baker, of Caddo, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, MaRisa Laine, to Robert Jacob Dingler, son of Mr...
Colbert FCCLA members compete in STAR events
Fourteen students from Colbert High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter competed in STAR Events (Students T...
OPINION
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Volunteer this year
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
Legislators must adequately fund education
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Division is our greatest enemy
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...
2017 Teacher of the Year: Why I’m Supporting State Question 779
Oklahoma is my home, and I don’t want to go anywhere else. But as a teacher from Durant, the reality is that Texas and its impressively higher t...
Be careful how you vote
What if we held an election and nobody voted?Not one single vote from persons dead or alive.Not one single vote from illegal aliens who do not have to...