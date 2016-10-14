Christian sworn in as sheriff
Latest Updates
- Bryan County to celebrate juror appreciation - 9:36 am
- New sheriff speaks of his plans - 9:35 am
- Tribe’s plan for casino in Panhandle draws concern - 9:35 am
- Blanket giving girl receives gifts - 11:00 pm updated: 12:07 am.
- Snow hits Durant - 10:58 pm
- Three Valley Museum readies for wine event - 12:18 pm
- Woman accused of defrauding veterans given suspended sentence - 12:17 pm
- Cardinal FG installs new furnace. - 8:39 pm
- 8th graders have career day at SOSU - 8:24 pm
- President’s Honor Roll released at Southeastern - 9:44 am
- Superintendent seeks $221M boost for schools - 9:39 am
- Northwest Heights named A+ school - 9:39 am
- Rainbolt talks history - 10:54 pm updated: 9:40 am.
- County court clerk and deputies sworn in - 9:50 am
- County clerk and deputies sworn in - 9:50 am
- County commissioner sworn in - 9:40 am
- Christian sworn in as sheriff - 9:40 am
- Martin elected to Farm Service Agency Committee - 9:39 am
- Livestock drought assistance now available for area producers - 9:39 am
- Firefighters put out several fires - 9:39 am
- New study shows Oklahoma prisons among the most dangerous - 11:17 am
- Waylon Scott Whitt - 11:17 am
- Bessie Maurine Lynn - 11:16 am
- KC and the Sunshine Band performs at Grand Theater - 10:00 pm updated: 10:04 pm.
- New Red River Bridge construction nears halfway point - 10:00 pm
NEWS
President’s Honor Roll released at Southeastern
Following is the President’s Honor Roll for Fall 2016 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. To be eligible, a student must complete a minim...
Superintendent seeks $221M boost for schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister wants lawmakers to consider adding $221 million more to an already stressed p...
Rainbolt talks history
You could have heard a pin drop Tuesday evening as Judge and historian Ken Rainbolt talked about historic locations in Bryan County.He identified loca...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
County court clerk and deputies sworn in
Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell administers the oath of office to Bryan County Court Clerk Donna Alexander who was sworn in Tuesday morning....
County clerk and deputies sworn in
Bryan County Clerk Tammy Reynolds, middle, was sworn in Tuesday morning for another four-year term. Also shown are deputies Lacy Allred, left, and Kel...
SPORTS
Tushka wins, Boswell and Calera fall in AmeriState openers
TUSHKA - State-ranked Tushka had little trouble in the opening round of its own AmeriState Invitational but Boswell and Calera weren’t as fortun...
Bryan County Tournament
Bryan County TournamentGirlsMonday, January 16Game 1: Soper vs. Colbert, 6:30 at CaleraGame 2: Achille vs. Silo, 6:30 at SiloTuesday, January 17Game 3...
Sports Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 5Basketball: Ada Tournament - Durant boys vs. Shawnee, 11 a.m. (94.1 KSEO Broadcast); Durant girls vs. Newcastle, 12:30 (94.1 KSEO Broa...
Bowl wrap as SOSU preps for 2nd semester hoops
It’s not over until it’s over and it’s one game away from being over.Football’s bowl season has lasted darn near as long my pn...
A New Year’s worth of outdoors to savor in Oklahoma
From where I sit, as the Andy Williams holiday tune reminds, the season surrounding Dec. 25th really is the most wonderful time of the year.The recent...
LIFE
Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?
No matter how good of a livestock producer you are, you will at some point have an animal that will die on your farm. Proper management of those on-fa...
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Editor’s note: Former Democrat owner and publisher Bob Peterson published this every Christmas Eve in his “Keeping in Step” column. ...
SE Honor graduates recognized at Commencement
Thirty-two honor graduates were recognized Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement.Two ceremonies were held in Bl...
New DivorceCare seminar to be held
“DivorceCare, an ongoing divorce recovery seminar and support group continues at First Baptist Church, 124 W. Evergreen, Durant, with a new 13-w...
Durant Christmas Parade winners
The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the community for participating in the 2016 Christmas Parade, Tuesday, December 6 on Main Street in Durant....
OPINION
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Volunteer this year
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
Legislators must adequately fund education
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Division is our greatest enemy
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...
2017 Teacher of the Year: Why I’m Supporting State Question 779
Oklahoma is my home, and I don’t want to go anywhere else. But as a teacher from Durant, the reality is that Texas and its impressively higher t...
Be careful how you vote
What if we held an election and nobody voted?Not one single vote from persons dead or alive.Not one single vote from illegal aliens who do not have to...