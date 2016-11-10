Baby Blair to be on 700 Club
Photography on foggy afternoons
Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history
Christian sworn in as sheriff
Police spread Christmas spirit
Latest Updates
- Washington Irving presents teacher skits - 12:21 am
- Courthouse renovations continue - 8:15 am
- Lawmaker proposes $10,000 pay raises for Oklahoma teachers - 8:13 am
- Shepherd named to higher education advocacy organization - 10:33 pm
- Baby Blair to be on 700 Club - 9:22 pm updated: 3:08 pm.
- Washington Irving celebrates 90 years - 11:28 pm updated: 12:38 am.
- Coaches, players hold third reunion - 11:28 pm
- SE students participate in MLK Day of Service community activities - 8:51 am
- Calera Council holds meeting - 8:50 am
- Bypass exit construction begins - 8:59 pm updated: 1:14 am.
- Man shot by deputy charged - 12:07 pm
- Girl donates blankets to fire department - 12:31 am
- Blanket giving girl receives gifts - 8:04 pm
- McDonald’s Teacher of the Month - 8:04 pm
- U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear custody case - 10:24 pm
- EDC holds meeting - 10:08 pm updated: 7:58 pm.
- Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history - 9:38 pm
- Library to get heater for the homeless - 8:59 pm updated: 8:37 am.
- Northwest Heights releases honor roll - 10:05 am
- Southeastern to be involved in community projects on MLK Day - 10:05 am
- View Story - 12:36 am updated: 7:22 pm.
- City Council meets for the new year - 12:36 am updated: 7:47 pm.
- Raffle raises money for New Life House - 9:18 pm
- Voter registration deadline is Friday - 10:14 am
- Resident graduates from New Life House - 10:14 am
NEWS
Bypass exit construction begins
Construction on new access to the new east bypass to Old East Main near Commercial Metals Company has started.An exit and entrance ramp is being const...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Man shot by deputy charged
A man shot and injured after the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said he pointed a rifle at deputies has been charged.Forty-three-year-old Jack Gl...
Girl donates blankets to fire department
Emma Burkhart continues her quest to provide a blanket for anyone who needs it. She collected blankets over the holidays and is now working on distrib...
Blanket giving girl receives gifts
Emma Burkhart, Durant’s 9 year old “Blanket girl” received a personal gift and blanket donations today at Durant’s Chamber of ...
McDonald’s Teacher of the Month
Durant High School Physical Science Teacher Cody Little, left was named the McDonald’s Teacher of the Month for December. Shown congratulating h...
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear custody case
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the custody case of a Choctaw child who was placed with extended family in Utah under terms of the Indian ...
SPORTS
Pivotal three-game homestand on tap for SE
Southeastern basketball faces a moment of truth – three moments, actually – this week at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.It’s a three-game ho...
Lion grapplers split district duals
The Durant Lions notched a solid 40-30 win over McAlester but couldn’t hold off Tahlequah in a 49-21 defeat as they split district duals on Thur...
Caddo, Tushka boys win semifinal thrillers
A night of revenge was the story in the Bryan County Tournament boys semifinals with Caddo and Tushka each scoring victories in dramatic fashion on Th...
Tushka, Caddo roll into Bryan County girls finals
It will be a Bryan County Tournament rematch for the girls championship Saturday night after convincing semifinal victories by Tushka and Caddo Thursd...
Durant Lions drop opening pair in Moore Invitational
MOORE - In a battle of Lions in the opening round of the John Nobles Invitational Thursday, it was host Moore than had the upper hand with girls and b...
Bryan County semifinals slated today at SE
After two furious days of action, including a pair of overtime games and a buzzer-beating three-point game-winner, the Bryan County Tournament got a n...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...
Parenting classes to be offered
The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...
OHCE to host New Year’s resolutions solutions
The Bryan County Oklahoma Home & Community Education (OHCE) would like to invite the public to attend the “New Year’s Resolutions Solu...
Bentley awarded December CTE Student of the Month at DHS
Brayden Bentley has been nominated and awarded Career and Technology Education (CTE) Student of the Month at Durant High School. To be considered for ...
Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk
A gripping, convincing novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at ...
Chamber coffee network to be held at McDonald’s
A new year means a new start to the Chamber’s weekly Coffee Network event.We invite you to join us each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for this ...
OPINION
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Volunteer this year
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
Legislators must adequately fund education
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Division is our greatest enemy
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...