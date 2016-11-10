Kemp High School is a treasure trove of history
Northwest Heights Superintendent’s Honor RollFirst Grade:Aiden Barrineau, Jace Beaver, Olen Beaver, Bayler Black, Avery Blackburn, Boston Browde...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. Classes will not be held, but the University wil...
Glendel Rushing was elected in 1964. He’s the longest continuous employee in the State of Oklahoma according to County Commissioner District 3. ...
The Durant City Council met Tuesday evening at City Hall.The council accepted a $400 donation to the Donald W. Reynold’s Library from WasteQuip....
Barry Reeves donated a Ruger .380 pistol to New Life House for a raffle fundraiser. The house, which provides a sober living place for women, raised $...
Friday, Jan. 13, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 Achille I-003, Caddo I-005, and Rock C...
The Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2017 consists of a combination of talents from parents and then child, proving that the “ap...
Durant native Damon Jackson wasted little time taking command in his return to the octagon Friday night and picked up a second round submission win on...
Bennington 48, Milburn 14 (Girls)The Bennington Lady Bears rolled to a 16-2 advantage through one period and never looked back while cruising to the v...
With participation continuing to grow on a yearly basis, the Durant High School powerlifting team will embark on a new season starting Friday when the...
ACHILLE - In a battle of the Eagles Thursday night, Achille outgunned visiting Victory Life to post a Bryan County sweep.The Lady Eagles cruised to a ...
As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University i...
A gripping, convincing novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at ...
A new year means a new start to the Chamber’s weekly Coffee Network event.We invite you to join us each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for this ...
Library Hours: Monday - Thursday 9:00am - 8:00pm, Friday & Saturday 9:00am -5:00pm -OverDrive eBook collection– OK Virtual Library – F...
Editor’s note: Former Democrat owner and publisher Bob Peterson published this every Christmas Eve in his “Keeping in Step” column. ...
While it may not be a pleasant time to be outdoors, now is the time to start preparing your garden soil for the upcoming growing season.If you have ex...
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...