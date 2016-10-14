NEWS

Goodbye 2016…don’t drink and drive tonight

Kids play at Boys and Girls Club.

Semi driver unconscious, couldn’t stop for police.

New auto tag for 2017

Red Cross celebrates 100 years in SE Oklahoma.

Hitchcock Distributing building new facility

Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for ...

Angel statue donated to city

Highland Cemetery has recently received a donation of an angel monument that is presently in a burial lot at the cemetery.The statue is located in the...

Fire Department’s Christmas cards make national news

News of the Durant Fire Department’s Christmas cards featuring babies born to firefighters this year has gone national and been picked up by peo...

Choctaw construction is on the rise

If this season, it seems like more construction has been going on in the Choctaw Nation than ever before, there is a reason. No less than 40 major tri...

This New Year, quitting tobacco is within your reach

OKLAHOMA CITY – In 2017, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline — a free program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) — encourage...

Woman convicted of child molestation

A Platter woman has pleaded no contest to a lewd molestation charge.Twenty-two-year-old Lela D’Anna Rogers was sentenced to 10 years in prison. ...

Bryan County Tourney right around the corner

Looking ahead to 2017 revolution or resolution

Durant lacrosse ready to open season

Avoiding Mid-Season Blunders for Duck Hunting Success

As the end of December arrives, the weather is suddenly more springlike than something out of Bing Crosby’s classic crooning of White Christmas....

Mullens heads to Murray State

Fresh off a highly successful six-year stint at the helm of the Durant softball program, including the best campaign in school history this fall, head...

SE players named to Hansen Super Team

Postseason honors continued to roll in this week for the Southeastern Savage Storm football team with four players selected on the prestigious Don Han...

A Christmas wing and an answered prayer

Editor’s Note: Over the years, Democrat outdoors writer Lynn Burkhead has occasionally penned a fictitious Christmas story that uses the outdoor...

Jackson visits Boys & Girls Club

Mixed Martial Arts champ and Durant High graduate Damon Jackson took a little time out of his fight preparations this week to make several public appe...

Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?

Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

Durant Christmas Parade winners

Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

While it may not be a pleasant time to be outdoors, now is the time to start preparing your garden soil for the upcoming growing season.If you have ex...

SE Honor graduates recognized at Commencement

Thirty-two honor graduates were recognized Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement.Two ceremonies were held in Bl...

New DivorceCare seminar to be held

“DivorceCare, an ongoing divorce recovery seminar and support group continues at First Baptist Church, 124 W. Evergreen, Durant, with a new 13-w...

Baker and Dingler to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Baker, of Caddo, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, MaRisa Laine, to Robert Jacob Dingler, son of Mr...

Colbert FCCLA members compete in STAR events

Fourteen students from Colbert High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter competed in STAR Events (Students T...

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Be careful how you vote

A Senate Review

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

2017 Teacher of the Year: Why I’m Supporting State Question 779

Oklahoma is my home, and I don’t want to go anywhere else. But as a teacher from Durant, the reality is that Texas and its impressively higher t...

Be careful how you vote

What if we held an election and nobody voted?Not one single vote from persons dead or alive.Not one single vote from illegal aliens who do not have to...

