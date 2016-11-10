Rabon, Durrill of Five Americans fame remain active in music, writing
NEWS
Hotel tax will go to vote
The Durant City Council and the Durant Airport Authority met at a Thursday special 8 a.m. meeting at City Hall in Durant.The council considered and ap...
Boys & Girls Club Crystal Ball to be held Saturday
Durant’s Boys and Girls Club biggest fundraiser of the year is Saturday at Choctaw’s Magnolia Ballroom.The formal fundraiser will feature ...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Report: Oklahoma tribes paid state $1.123 billion since 2006
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A report on the financial impact of tribal gambling in Oklahoma says tribes have paid the state more than $1.123 billion in...
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutioniz...
John Teel to speak at Journey Stories
Bryan County auctioneer and beloved resident John Teel will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stor...
SPORTS
Area Basketball Roundup
Lone Grove 73, Calera 49 (Girls)The Lady Bulldogs hung right with the bigger Lady Horns in the first and fourth periods but the middle two quarters pr...
Southeastern splits with Southern Arkansas
Big second halves were the story for both the Southeastern women and men in Thursday night’s conference battle with Southern Arkansas at Bloomer...
DHS wrestlers beat Ada
ADA - Durant posted three key wins early, picked up three forfeits and got a huge pin from Demario Gray at heavyweight to edge Ada, 39-36, in wrestlin...
Area Basketball Roundup
Boswell 101, Achille 76 (Boys)It was points galore in this one as the two squads lit up the scoreboard throughout.Boswell exploded to a 27-16 advantag...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Area fly fishers kick off busy year this weekend
If you are a fly fisher - or have any interest in the sport - this weekend marks the beginning of a very busy annual calendar run for enthusiasts of t...
Local powerlifters compete well at Prague Invitational
Local powerlifters from both Durant and Caddo each competed in the 11th Annual Prague Red Devil Invitational last Friday with several outstanding perf...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church
Thomas M. Maxwell, Principal of Alliance Architects, Inc., announced the recent award of a new church for Fusion Bible Church in Durant.While still in...
Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit
Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusi...
Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...
Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary
Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...
Parenting classes to be offered
The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...
OPINION
Reader says Trump acts like a little boy
Reader says Trump changes directions
Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...
The Season for Changes
Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...
The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman
Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...
Volunteer this year
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...
Legislators must adequately fund education
The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...
Division is our greatest enemy
Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...