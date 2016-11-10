NEWS

Rabon, Durrill of Five Americans fame remain active in music, writing

Local women participate in marches

Choctaw gives $95,000 check

Choctaw construction continues

Boys & Girls Club Crystal Ball to be held Saturday

Hotel tax will go to vote

The Durant City Council and the Durant Airport Authority met at a Thursday special 8 a.m. meeting at City Hall in Durant.The council considered and ap...

January 26th, 2017  

Boys & Girls Club Crystal Ball to be held Saturday

Durant’s Boys and Girls Club biggest fundraiser of the year is Saturday at Choctaw’s Magnolia Ballroom.The formal fundraiser will feature ...

January 25th, 2017  

Report: Oklahoma tribes paid state $1.123 billion since 2006

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A report on the financial impact of tribal gambling in Oklahoma says tribes have paid the state more than $1.123 billion in...

January 25th, 2017  

Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutioniz...

January 25th, 2017  

John Teel to speak at Journey Stories

Bryan County auctioneer and beloved resident John Teel will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stor...

January 25th, 2017  

Tushka holds off Caddo for huge sweep

Savage Storm softball loaded with young talent

Lions stunned by late Duncan rally

Area Basketball Roundup

Lone Grove 73, Calera 49 (Girls)The Lady Bulldogs hung right with the bigger Lady Horns in the first and fourth periods but the middle two quarters pr...

January 28th, 2017  

Southeastern splits with Southern Arkansas

Big second halves were the story for both the Southeastern women and men in Thursday night’s conference battle with Southern Arkansas at Bloomer...

January 27th, 2017  

DHS wrestlers beat Ada

ADA - Durant posted three key wins early, picked up three forfeits and got a huge pin from Demario Gray at heavyweight to edge Ada, 39-36, in wrestlin...

January 27th, 2017  

Area Basketball Roundup

Boswell 101, Achille 76 (Boys)It was points galore in this one as the two squads lit up the scoreboard throughout.Boswell exploded to a 27-16 advantag...

January 27th, 2017  

Area fly fishers kick off busy year this weekend

If you are a fly fisher - or have any interest in the sport - this weekend marks the beginning of a very busy annual calendar run for enthusiasts of t...

January 27th, 2017  

Local powerlifters compete well at Prague Invitational

Local powerlifters from both Durant and Caddo each competed in the 11th Annual Prague Red Devil Invitational last Friday with several outstanding perf...

January 26th, 2017  

Collecting pecan wood for grafting

Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church

Photography on foggy afternoons

Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church

Thomas M. Maxwell, Principal of Alliance Architects, Inc., announced the recent award of a new church for Fusion Bible Church in Durant.While still in...

January 23rd, 2017  

Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit

Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusi...

January 17th, 2017  

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary

JOHNNY AND ALVA SWEENEY 72ND WEDDING ANNIVERSARYMr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their...

January 16th, 2017  

Conditts to celebrate 50th anniversary

Larry and Margaret Conditt of Durant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.Larry and Margaret got married January 21st, 1967, 50 years ago at...

January 16th, 2017  

Parenting classes to be offered

The Bryan County OSU Extension announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to ...

January 13th, 2017  

From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

Reader says Trump acts like a little boy

Trump is doing well as a rookie … so far

Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started...

December 24th, 2016  

The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the we...

December 14th, 2016  

The rights of residents and help from an ombudsman

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of LTC nursing homes, Residential care Facilities and assisted living facilities. Ombudsmen provi...

December 9th, 2016  

Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents...

December 6th, 2016  

Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational i...

November 15th, 2016  

Division is our greatest enemy

Not my president.How many times has that floated across your Facebook feed or been dropped into general conversation?Chances are, more than once.It is...

November 10th, 2016  

